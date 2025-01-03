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Wohnquartier VILLA AZAHAR Reserva Golf

Mijas, Spanien
von
$2,61M
;
8
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39206
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 859811658
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle Reserva de Cala Golf, 20

Über den Komplex

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Original anzeigen
English English
Located in the prestigious La Cala Golf community, between Marbella and Fuengirola, this exceptional location offers a unique balance of privacy, nature, and excellent connectivity. Surrounded by rolling hills, championship golf courses, and panoramic views of the Mediterranean, it provides a peaceful residential setting just minutes from the beaches of La Cala de Mijas and the traditional charm of Mijas Pueblo. Life at La Cala Golf is defined by space, tranquility, and well-being. Surrounded by lush landscapes and sweeping horizons, it offers an exclusive lifestyle where world-class golf, outdoor living, and Mediterranean elegance come together to create an exceptional setting for those seeking luxury and an authentic connection with nature. This villa is situated on a 1,601 m² lot with a total of 485 m² of floor space spread over two floors, featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a half-bath. The property has been designed as a private retreat where architecture, landscaping, and light blend together naturally. Its spaces open up to the outdoors, allowing the views, fresh air, and natural light to become part of daily life. A home designed to enjoy time, space, and tranquility. The home features contemporary architecture based on clean lines and balanced proportions. The property is designed with spacious, open-concept areas where the living room, dining room, and kitchen flow together naturally, creating a continuous sense of spaciousness and brightness. The terraces serve as a natural extension of the interior spaces, allowing residents to enjoy the outdoors year-round. The large floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to flood the entire home, integrating the views as an essential part of the living experience. The result is a bright, serene, and functional home where architecture and lifestyle coexist in perfect harmony.

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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