  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Casares
  4. Wohnquartier Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13

Wohnquartier Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13

Casares, Spanien
von
$5,69M
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39241
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 8126902
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Casares

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Nestled in the exclusive Finca Cortesin Resort, this magnificent villa showcases captivating architecture that offers a contemporary twist on golfside living. As you arrive, a private driveway welcomes you, providing convenient covered parking spaces for two cars. Spread across two floors, the ground level of this exquisite property unveils a breathtaking living room with high ceilings that create a spacious and airy ambiance. Abundant natural light streams in through the glass sliding doors and windows positioned at the top end of the walls. The living area is thoughtfully divided into two inviting seating areas, enhanced by the presence of a charming fireplace. Adjacent to the living room, a stunning dining area awaits, seamlessly connected to the fully equipped kitchen adorned with modern appliances and an aesthetically pleasing neutral colour scheme. With ample counters and storage space, this kitchen is a chef’s dream. The entire ground floor seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor living with direct access to the terrace, where you can appreciate the beauty of the surrounding landscape. Moving to the garden level, you’ll discover expansive terraces that invite al-fresco dining and relaxation, providing the perfect setting to enjoy the meticulously manicured garden, private swimming pool and the breathtaking views of the surrounding area and golf course. While two guest bedrooms with garden access are conveniently located on the ground floor, the remaining bedrooms are nestled on the upper level. A walkway acts as an interior balcony, gracefully connecting the rooms and offering glimpses of the living area below, while skylights illuminate the space with natural light. Each bedroom boasts access to the upper-level garden area that envelops the property, and every room enjoys the convenience of a private bathroom. The opulent master bedroom, generously proportioned and adorned with pristine views, provides a true haven of tranquillity. With its highly coveted location, stylish yet functional layout and awe-inspiring views, this villa epitomises the ultimate luxury lifestyle for golf enthusiasts.

Standort auf der Karte

Casares, Spanien
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Lakün Fase 1
Mijas, Spanien
von
$521,044
Wohnviertel Palm Luxury Gardens
Resinera Voladilla, Spanien
von
$893,055
Wohnviertel Isla Bela
San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
von
$893,055
Wohnviertel Marinsa Paradise
Nerja, Spanien
von
$967,002
Wohnviertel Valley Views Fase 2
Mijas, Spanien
von
$453,922
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Casares, Spanien
von
$5,69M
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Zenity Blau II
Wohnviertel Zenity Blau II
Wohnviertel Zenity Blau II
Wohnviertel Zenity Blau II
Wohnviertel Zenity Blau II
Wohnviertel Zenity Blau II
Wohnviertel Zenity Blau II
Estepona, Spanien
von
$523,319
An exclusive project consisting of 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments, designed to offer you maximum comfort and well-being. Located in a privileged setting, this development is the perfect place to find the happiness and relaxation you deserve. The development boasts excellent facilities, suc…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Polop Hills Nature
Wohnanlage Polop Hills Nature
Wohnanlage Polop Hills Nature
Wohnanlage Polop Hills Nature
Wohnanlage Polop Hills Nature
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Polop Hills Nature
Wohnanlage Polop Hills Nature
Polop, Spanien
von
$514,668
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2025
Fläche 124–158 m²
3 Immobilienobjekte 3
Umzäunte Wohnanlage. Umgeben von Pinien und geschützt durch den Berg Ponoich bietet der Wohnkomplex Polop Hills die perfekte Kombination aus Sicherheit, Komfort und Nähe zur Natur. Der Komplex verfügt über einen 24-Stunden-Sicherheitsdienst, ein großes öffentliches Schwimmbad für Erwachsene …
Immobilienagentur
EspanaTour
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel El Rosario 430
Wohnviertel El Rosario 430
Wohnviertel El Rosario 430
Wohnviertel El Rosario 430
Wohnviertel El Rosario 430
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel El Rosario 430
Wohnviertel El Rosario 430
Ricmar, Spanien
von
$7,39M
Set on a south-facing plot of over 1,000 m², this newly built villa delivers sweeping views of the Mediterranean Sea and surrounding mountains. Developed by Sands Villas and designed by Gonzalez Jacobson, the property combines sharp modern architecture with natural textures and floor-to-ceil…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen