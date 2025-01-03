  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Mijas
  4. Wohnquartier Urbanización Olimpo

Wohnquartier Urbanización Olimpo

Mijas, Spanien
von
$853,237
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39120
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 975471651
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Immerse yourself in a world of exclusivity in the charming town of Mijas, on the sunny coast of Malaga. Known for its Andalusian charm, Mijas captivates its visitors with its cobbled streets and spectacular panoramic views of the Mediterranean coast. This picturesque white village, full of history and tradition, offers a unique mix of culture, gastronomy and natural beauty that make it a privileged place to live. We present a new construction project of 18 impressive luxury homes that invite you to enjoy the harmony between nature and the Mediterranean Sea. Each of these homes offers wonderful views of the surrounding nature and the sea. Every detail has been meticulously planned to provide you with an exceptional lifestyle, where elegance and comfort merge in perfect harmony. Enjoy spacious terraces, step into fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms with high-quality materials and finishes, which add a touch of elegance to each space and invite you to live an unparalleled luxury experience in the heart of Mijas. In addition, Mijas is a paradise for nature lovers, with numerous hiking routes through stunning landscapes, such as the famous Senda Litoral route. The town also has a wide variety of high-quality restaurants and services, which will make every day a delight for your senses. Mijas stands out for having excellent public transport services that allow you to easily access the University of Malaga and the airport, facilitating your daily travels in a comfortable and efficient way. And it is strategically located just 10 minutes by car from Los Boliches beach and the Fuengirola Marina, where you can enjoy unforgettable days of sun and sea. Don't miss the opportunity to live in the perfect place to relax and enjoy life to the fullest. Welcome to your new home in Mijas!

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Essen & Trinken

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Villa Eco Colombia
Casares, Spanien
von
$1,31M
Wohngebäude Bezugsfertige Wohnungen in Strandnähe in Denia
Denia, Spanien
von
$553,264
Wohnviertel Moana Villas
Benalmadena, Spanien
von
$2,10M
Wohnanlage Eagle Tower by TM
Benidorm, Spanien
von
$435,197
Wohnviertel Villa Selene Luxe
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$6,59M
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Urbanización Olimpo
Mijas, Spanien
von
$853,237
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Villa Retiro - The Collection
Wohnviertel Villa Retiro - The Collection
Wohnviertel Villa Retiro - The Collection
Wohnviertel Villa Retiro - The Collection
Wohnviertel Villa Retiro - The Collection
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Villa Retiro - The Collection
Wohnviertel Villa Retiro - The Collection
San Roque, Spanien
von
$7,17M
Situated in one of the highest and most coveted enclaves in Sotogrande, this stunning new construction villa perfectly combines contemporary architecture, natural surroundings and an unbeatable location. With spectacular open views towards La Reserva, the Mediterranean Sea, the Rock of Gibra…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Alcantara Del Mar Apartments
Wohnviertel Alcantara Del Mar Apartments
Wohnviertel Alcantara Del Mar Apartments
Wohnviertel Alcantara Del Mar Apartments
Wohnviertel Alcantara Del Mar Apartments
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Alcantara Del Mar Apartments
Wohnviertel Alcantara Del Mar Apartments
San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
von
$499,428
Newly launched boutique residential development in one of the most exclusive areas of San Pedro de Alcantara, just a few meters from the beach, promenade, boulevard, restaurants, services, and amenities. Easy access to Puerto Banús, Marbella, and the main road connections along the Costa del…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Solana Village
Wohnviertel Solana Village
Wohnviertel Solana Village
Wohnviertel Solana Village
Wohnviertel Solana Village
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Solana Village
Wohnviertel Solana Village
Mijas, Spanien
von
$466,436
The residence is being built at the top of the hill overlooking the Europa Golf Course, in a fabulous position that provides panoramic views of the golf course and some of them to the sea. All the apartments are East or South facing, meaning that they enjoy plenty of light all day long. It …
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen