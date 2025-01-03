Wohnquartier The Hills 1

An architectural masterpiece designed by the esteemed Tobal, located in the exclusive gated community of The Hills in La Quinta. Nestled at the end of the development, the villa offers unmatched privacy and breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean coastline. Set on an expansive plot of over 1,700m², this property represents the pinnacle of modern luxury living, blending innovative design with the tranquillity of its surroundings. Every detail has been meticulously crafted, from its open-plan interior spaces to its serene outdoor living areas. The villa welcomes you with expansive windows that frame stunning views and flood the home with natural light. The interiors, styled by Aalto Exclusive Design, balance neutral tones with bright accents to create an atmosphere of sophistication and comfort. The ground floor features four beautifully appointed bedrooms, including a master suite with a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom, while the lower level offers a gym, spa, and an entertainment area complete with a billiard table, poker table, and home cinema. The outdoor areas are equally impressive, featuring a manicured garden, a private pool, and a jacuzzi that invite relaxation. Thoughtfully designed to ensure privacy and seamless integration with the interior living spaces, these outdoor features provide the perfect setting for enjoying the Mediterranean lifestyle. Conveniently situated in Benahavis, The Villa offers easy access to nearby destinations such as San Pedro de Alcántara, Puerto Banús, and Nueva Andalucía, making it an ideal retreat for those seeking luxury, privacy, and convenience.