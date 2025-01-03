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Wohnquartier Lomas del Higuerón 2

Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$511,942
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39073
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 673372138
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Fuengirola
  • Adresse
    Calle Sierra Nevada

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
This is a very ambitious residential project, designed to meet the expectations of all owners, with meticulous attention to every detail so that you fall in love with your home day after day. It is a fusion of great ideas and hard work that makes this development the perfect place, where community areas and vegetation are integrated, allowing outdoor spaces to flow harmoniously with the homes. Each phase of the project will be a gated community with security, ensuring privacy and intimacy for all residents. The development consists of 198 homes distributed across 10 blocks, ranging from 2 or 3-bedroom ground floor apartments with private gardens to 3-bedroom penthouses. The urbanization features extensive green areas and pools throughout its surroundings. Additionally, it offers a fully equipped gym, a coworking space for owners, and each apartment has 2 parking spaces. Located just 5 minutes from the urban center of Benalmádena, as well as from Carvajal beach and Torreblanca beach. It is also 10 minutes from the center of Fuengirola, Mijas Pueblo, the Miramar shopping center, and the Fuengirola marina. The area is surrounded by a diverse range of offerings, including restaurants, luxury boutiques, beaches, marinas, sports centers, cultural and shopping centers, golf courses, natural parks, schools, and hospitals.

Standort auf der Karte

Fuengirola, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen

Hypotheken-Rechner

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