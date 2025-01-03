Wohnquartier Lomas del Higuerón 2

Ermöglichen Sie die Anzeige von Website-Inhalten und den Zugriff auf Funktionen. Diese Art von Cookies wird nur für den ordnungsgemäßen Betrieb der Website verwendet und nicht an Dritte weitergegeben. Eine Deaktivierung ist nicht möglich, ohne die Funktion der Website zu beeinträchtigen.
Analytische Cookies
Helfen Sie uns, die Leistung der Website zu verbessern, Ihre Erfahrung bei der Nutzung der Website zu verbessern und die Nutzung komfortabler zu gestalten. Die Informationen, die diese Art von Cookies sammelt, werden aggregiert und sind daher anonym. Wird verwendet, um statistische Indikatoren zur Website-Nutzung bereitzustellen, ohne Benutzer zu identifizieren.
Werbe-Cookies
Ermöglichen Sie uns, unsere Marketingkosten zu senken und die Benutzererfahrung zu verbessern.
Speichern
Realting.com verwendet Cookies, um Ihre Interaktion mit der Website zu verbessern. Sie können konfigurieren, welche Cookies auf Ihrem Gerät gespeichert werden.
Erfahren Sie mehr
This is a very ambitious residential project, designed to meet the expectations of all owners, with meticulous attention to every detail so that you fall in love with your home day after day.
It is a fusion of great ideas and hard work that makes this development the perfect place, where community areas and vegetation are integrated, allowing outdoor spaces to flow harmoniously with the homes.
Each phase of the project will be a gated community with security, ensuring privacy and intimacy for all residents.
The development consists of 198 homes distributed across 10 blocks, ranging from 2 or 3-bedroom ground floor apartments with private gardens to 3-bedroom penthouses. The urbanization features extensive green areas and pools throughout its surroundings. Additionally, it offers a fully equipped gym, a coworking space for owners, and each apartment has 2 parking spaces.
Located just 5 minutes from the urban center of Benalmádena, as well as from Carvajal beach and Torreblanca beach. It is also 10 minutes from the center of Fuengirola, Mijas Pueblo, the Miramar shopping center, and the Fuengirola marina. The area is surrounded by a diverse range of offerings, including restaurants, luxury boutiques, beaches, marinas, sports centers, cultural and shopping centers, golf courses, natural parks, schools, and hospitals.
Standort auf der Karte
Fuengirola, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Hypotheken-Rechner
Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
Zurücklegen