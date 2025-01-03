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Wohnquartier The Kos

Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$1,27M
;
17
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39065
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 2051869969
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Fuengirola

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
New development consisting of 36 luxury homes with 3 and 4 bedrooms. Designed for those seeking a life of luxury in harmony with nature, The project embodies the core values of sustainability and innovation, offering a healthy lifestyle and a commitment to the environment. Imagine waking up every day with natural light flooding your spaces and awakening your senses. Every moment becomes a sensory encounter with the majesty of the Mediterranean from the comfort of your home, providing breathtaking sea views that will leave you breathless. These elegant and modern townhouses offer an unparalleled level of comfort and luxury, meticulously designed to meet even the most discerning needs. Every detail has been carefully considered to provide you with a unique and pleasurable experience in every corner of your home. Located in the beautiful area of El Higuerón, between Fuengirola, Benalmádena, and Marbella, This new project with 3 and 4 bedrooms, is distributed across the ground floor, first floor, and rooftop solarium with a private pool. In this new development, we have maximized the use of the terrain, ensuring that all homes have panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. Each villa has been meticulously designed, offering a new concept of living. With 4 levels of height and southwest orientation, you'll enjoy the sunlight and stunning sunsets, creating a unique and magical experience in your home. With a perfect location to enjoy the Costa del Sol, this complex is close to the beach, a train stop connecting Fuengirola to the center of Malaga, and the prestigious 5-star hotel in Reserva del Higuerón, with its wonderful SPA, water circuit, gym, paddle and tennis club, as well as Michelin-starred bars and restaurants.

Standort auf der Karte

Fuengirola, Spanien
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen

Hypotheken-Rechner

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