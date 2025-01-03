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Wohnquartier Villa Valle Romano

Estepona, Spanien
von
$2,84M
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39158
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1508766503
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Calle Flaminio, 2

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Spectacular villa project in Valle Romano with fantastic views of the sea, golf, and mountains. This magnificent luxury villa is an architectural masterpiece that blends modern elegance with comfort and functionality. With a built area of 424 m² and a plot of 1031 m², this impressive property features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, in addition to an extra toilet, providing generous space for enjoyment with family or friends. Built in 2024, this villa boasts a contemporary design and attention to detail, standing out for its spacious, open, and bright areas. The 196 m² terrace is perfect for enjoying the Mediterranean climate, ideal for sunbathing, hosting barbecues, or simply admiring the stunning views of the sea and the pool. The interior environment is air-conditioned, ensuring comfort throughout the year. From the villa, you can access the pool, designed for enjoying sunny days and social gatherings. A jacuzzi has also been incorporated, creating the perfect space for relaxation and enjoyment. With a south orientation, this villa maximizes natural light and offers a luxurious lifestyle where every detail has been considered for the enjoyment and comfort of its residents. Don’t miss the opportunity to live in this Mediterranean dream, a place where life is synonymous with luxury and well-being. Located in a privileged area, this property is close to the sea and various shops, making it an ideal place to combine the tranquility of coastal living with the convenience of having services at your fingertips.

Standort auf der Karte

Estepona, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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