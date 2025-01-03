Wohnquartier Bahía by Kronos Homes

Bahía is inspired by the luxury of a tropical residence, where water and vegetation are the main characters and the outdoor spaces form part of the daily life of each home. Its privileged location, in Mijas, and its communal areas, with swimming pool and gym are surrounded by gardens for you to enjoy the wonderful climate and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Bahia’s design reinterprets the sophisticated style of Brazilian resorts but updated into an avant-garde residential complex, with its pure lines and unique design.The large terraces emerge from its characteristic green facade and form an architectural framework that serves a dual purpose: giving the complex its identity and ensuring optimal sunlight all year round. The homes in Bahia have ample outdoor spaces, each the homes offer a spacious terrace, the duplexes and penthouses also benefit from stunning solariums and the ground floors from private gardens. All of them are connected to the interior living areas through large floor-to ceiling windows thus allowing the wonderful scenery of the Costa del Sol to be part of each and every day. Thanks to the topography of the land, the Bahia pool appears as a natural lake at the foot of the hillside, sheltered by the vegetation and with a large solarium surrounding the pool to relax and sunbathe. At Bahía you can easily work and stay in shape. Among its communal areas, the stunning co-working area is perfect to work from home and its fully equipped gym ready for your daily workout. Both are air-conditioned, have ample spaces and large windows that open onto the swimming pool and gardens. Bahía rises above the Calanova Golf Course with unparalleled views of the coastline. A peaceful environment with an enormous natural diversity, protected by the mountains of the Sierra de Mijas and with a coastline where we find sandy beaches, such as Butibamba, and beautiful coves with crystal clear waters such as Punta de la Torre Nueva. The Calanova Golf Club, with its green hills, extends at the foot of Bahia. At a stones throw away from your homes you can start practicing your favorite sport. Its design meets professional standards and its 18 holes will help you challenge yourself to achieve the perfect game. This area of Mijas has kept its seafaring heritage intact and has become a modern town with a distinctly Mediterranean character, where we find beaches of great beauty and a varied gastronomy. In addition, its proximity to Fuengirola and Marbella allows you to enjoy a wide range of leisure and cultural activities, with Malaga International Airport located just 30 minutes away.