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Wohnquartier Evergreen Homes

Mijas, Spanien
von
$962,452
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39022
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 970812953
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle del Zorro

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Situated in the heart of El Chaparral, a place that needs no introduction to the residents of the Costa del Sol. Strategically located between La Cala de Mijas and Fuengirola, this cosy corner is closely linked to one of the most popular sports in the area: golf. Imagine living in a true green oasis in the heart of the Costa del Sol, where you can enjoy direct contact with nature and, at the same time, have access to a wide range of gastronomy and entertainment. Here, everything you need and much more is at your fingertips. El Chaparral beach, one of the longest in the municipality, is only 5 minutes away from the development. This is the perfect place to enjoy water activities with family and friends, surrounded by beautiful coves and beach clubs. In the outdoor paradise, residents will enjoy beautifully landscaped gardens and a communal swimming pool. In addition, residents will have access to the exclusive sports centre, adjacent to the development, to practice paddle tennis, relax in the spa or keep up their exercise routine in the gymnasium. The sports and leisure facilities are perfectly complemented by the Chaparral Golf Club. Just a 5-minute walk away, future owners will enjoy its magnificent facilities: an 18-hole parkland golf course, a state-of-the-art practice area and a restaurant with breathtaking panoramic views. The south and south-west orientation of the homes will give you the opportunity to make the most of the natural light and enjoy the captivating marine environment of the Mediterranean coast. This development is characterised by the beauty and serenity that surrounds it. Each of the 80 units has been meticulously designed to offer you an incomparable living experience. Both the communal areas and the interior of the homes have been designed to maximise the light of the surroundings and the space of each room, creating a truly captivating product. The homes were planned with an exceptional level of detail, with spacious rooms perfectly orientated to make the most of natural light. The kitchen was conceived as an extension of the living room, creating spaces in which to spend a large part of the day. The qualities are up to the standards of a project of this scale: quartz worktops, large format porcelain tile floors, integrated appliances and LED lights that add sophistication and warmth. In addition, the magnificent terraces are the perfect setting to enjoy the best sunsets, where you can create unforgettable moments.

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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