Warehouses for sale in Ukraine
Warehouse 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
640 m²
€ 1,466
storage room 540 sq.m., ceiling height 4 m, ramp, household premises (showers, bathrooms, et…
Warehouse 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
880 m²
€ 2,015
storage rooms 300, 330 and 880 sq.m. on the terriorory of the whole property complex, we han…
Warehouse 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
660 m²
€ 1,099
basement storage room 460 + 200 sq.m., ramp, elevator for 1.5 t, voltage 380, fire and secur…
Warehouse 65 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
65 Number of rooms
9 000 m²
€ 1,832,114
Ul Ovidiopol Motor arc Operating offshore warehouse complex On the protected area of 1,6602 …
Warehouse 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
630 m²
€ 458,029
Mr. Clover Bridge, land 1,311 hectares. Hangar 540 sq.m. Room 70 sq.m. with 3 rooms
Warehouse 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
14 400 m²
€ 3,664,228
land plot of 4 hectares for the construction of a warehouse terminal with office buildings (…
Warehouse 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
303 m²
€ 91,606
Front room
Warehouse 17 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
17 Number of rooms
451 m²
€ 183,211
Separate building with good transport junction, with parking spaces. Fits office, transport,…
Warehouse 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
11 m²
€ 6,412
White-storey warehouse room 11.3 m with basement for nip area 11.1 m. Entrance door forged i…
