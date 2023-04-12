Ukraine
Realting.com
Ukraine
Shops
Shops for sale in Ukraine
commercial property
1169
restaurants
13
hotels
13
offices
87
manufacture buildings
9
investment properties
4
warehouses
9
Shop
Clear all
37 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Shop
Kyiv, Ukraine
83 m²
€ 201,533
Premises for sale 83 sq.m. under the shop / cafe / bar on the street Basseynaya 9 Ground fl…
Shop
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
90 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 18,320
Sale of facade prima, Ivano-Frankivsk, vul. Mazepi 183k1 - Prokhidny that is in the place of…
Shop
Uzhhorod, Ukraine
345 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
& nbsp ; & nbsp; & nbsp; The room of the store-cafe is a separate building, recently buil…
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
121 m²
€ 82,445
Room under the store, non-residential fund. Front entrance. Good location of the house
Shop 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
151 m²
€ 4,122
Ready shop in a luxury centre!
Shop 10 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
10 Number of rooms
260 m²
€ 8,245
Two levels: the first floor (115 sq.) Two main trading rooms (70 + 17 sq. M), a basement (45…
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
160 m²
€ 1,649
Ready beauty salon. Room in 2 levels. 115- ground floor, 45 sq.m. - on the second floor. 50 000 UAH
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
112 m²
€ 1,832
Shop on Ristelevskoye Street. Window windows, door. Hall 70 sq.m
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
155 m²
€ 2,015
facade room for shop, pharmacy, salon, office, bank, cafe and other... Area 155 meters, grou…
Shop
Odessa, Ukraine
826 m²
€ 4,580
Finished active store in a separate building. Brisk intersection. Maybe under any kind of ac…
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
45 m²
€ 1,649
Ready shop in a luxury centre! Repair
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
€ 916
Room for shop, salon, cafe. Very active intersection
Shop 8 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
8 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 916,057
Finished shop divided into 4 independent entrances, 8 facade windows and entrance, second ex…
Shop 9 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
9 Number of rooms
120 m²
€ 80,613
Office premises with major repairs, basement, facade entrance from Assumption Street, 5 faca…
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
€ 72,369
Beautiful view facade on Midefontanskaya with its separate entrance and porch, at the inters…
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
47 m²
€ 40,307
Room with renovations in a new complex of houses with a beautiful facade entrance group. Eas…
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 100,766
Ready shop. Place through passage
Shop 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
170 m²
€ 249,168
Capital structure in the center of Primorsky district. Building after reconstruction and maj…
Shop 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
159 m²
€ 152,936
Capital structure in the center of Primorsky district. Building after reconstruction and maj…
Shop 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
€ 41,223
Shop 6 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms
111 m²
€ 137,409
Great for rent. Facade on Konaya Street, near the New Market, on the facade of 2 separate ro…
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
211 m²
€ 2,290,143
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
155 m²
€ 439,707
Large shopping ash 90 m, comfortable utility rooms. Large window windows. Fire and security …
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
70 m²
€ 128,248
Passage and travel space for any activity
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
€ 82,445
interesting office-shop in a public and "travel" place, facade entrance with windows, shoppi…
Shop 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
420 m²
€ 732,846
separate building, operating motor show, possible for any type of activity (bank, office, re…
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
33 m²
€ 54,963
The room was used under a shop, possibly under any type of activity. Front entrance. Excelle…
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
84 m²
€ 109,927
A wonderful option for a shop or office, the facade comes to Uspenskoe, a well-viewed window…
Shop
Odessa, Ukraine
142 m²
€ 105,347
Capital construction in the center of Primorsky district. Building after reconstruction and …
Shop
Odessa, Ukraine
100 m²
€ 169,471
2 shopping halls, warehouse, office, 2 entrances (facade and warehouse), 3 large facade windows
