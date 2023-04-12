Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Shops

Shops for sale in Ukraine

commercial property
1169
restaurants
13
hotels
13
offices
87
manufacture buildings
9
investment properties
4
warehouses
9
Shop To archive
Clear all
37 properties total found
Shopin Kyiv, Ukraine
Shop
Kyiv, Ukraine
83 m²
€ 201,533
Premises for sale 83 sq.m. under the shop / cafe / bar on the street Basseynaya 9 Ground fl…
Shopin Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Shop
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
90 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 18,320
Sale of facade prima, Ivano-Frankivsk, vul. Mazepi 183k1 - Prokhidny that is in the place of…
Shopin Uzhhorod, Ukraine
Shop
Uzhhorod, Ukraine
345 m² Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
& nbsp ; & nbsp; & nbsp; The room of the store-cafe is a separate building, recently buil…
Shop 3 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 121 m²
€ 82,445
Room under the store, non-residential fund. Front entrance. Good location of the house
Shop 5 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 151 m²
€ 4,122
Ready shop in a luxury centre!
Shop 10 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 10 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
10 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 8,245
Two levels: the first floor (115 sq.) Two main trading rooms (70 + 17 sq. M), a basement (45…
Shop 3 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 1,649
Ready beauty salon. Room in 2 levels. 115- ground floor, 45 sq.m. - on the second floor. 50 000 UAH
Shop 2 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 112 m²
€ 1,832
Shop on Ristelevskoye Street. Window windows, door. Hall 70 sq.m
Shop 3 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 155 m²
€ 2,015
facade room for shop, pharmacy, salon, office, bank, cafe and other... Area 155 meters, grou…
Shopin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop
Odessa, Ukraine
826 m²
€ 4,580
Finished active store in a separate building. Brisk intersection. Maybe under any kind of ac…
Shop 3 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 1,649
Ready shop in a luxury centre! Repair
Shop 2 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 916
Room for shop, salon, cafe. Very active intersection
Shop 8 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 8 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
8 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 916,057
Finished shop divided into 4 independent entrances, 8 facade windows and entrance, second ex…
Shop 9 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 9 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
9 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 80,613
Office premises with major repairs, basement, facade entrance from Assumption Street, 5 faca…
Shop 2 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 44 m²
€ 72,369
Beautiful view facade on Midefontanskaya with its separate entrance and porch, at the inters…
Shop 3 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 40,307
Room with renovations in a new complex of houses with a beautiful facade entrance group. Eas…
Shop 2 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 100,766
Ready shop. Place through passage
Shop 1 roomin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 170 m²
€ 249,168
Capital structure in the center of Primorsky district. Building after reconstruction and maj…
Shop 1 roomin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 159 m²
€ 152,936
Capital structure in the center of Primorsky district. Building after reconstruction and maj…
Shop 1 roomin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 41,223
Shop 6 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 6 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 111 m²
€ 137,409
Great for rent. Facade on Konaya Street, near the New Market, on the facade of 2 separate ro…
Shop 2 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 211 m²
€ 2,290,143
Shop 3 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 155 m²
€ 439,707
Large shopping ash 90 m, comfortable utility rooms. Large window windows. Fire and security …
Shop 3 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 128,248
Passage and travel space for any activity
Shop 2 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 82,445
interesting office-shop in a public and "travel" place, facade entrance with windows, shoppi…
Shop 5 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 420 m²
€ 732,846
separate building, operating motor show, possible for any type of activity (bank, office, re…
Shop 2 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 33 m²
€ 54,963
The room was used under a shop, possibly under any type of activity. Front entrance. Excelle…
Shop 2 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 109,927
A wonderful option for a shop or office, the facade comes to Uspenskoe, a well-viewed window…
Shopin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop
Odessa, Ukraine
142 m²
€ 105,347
Capital construction in the center of Primorsky district. Building after reconstruction and …
Shopin Odessa, Ukraine
Shop
Odessa, Ukraine
100 m²
€ 169,471
2 shopping halls, warehouse, office, 2 entrances (facade and warehouse), 3 large facade windows

Regions with properties for sale

in Zatoka
in Kirovohrad Oblast
in Teplodar
in Donetsk Oblast
in Yuzhne
in Ovidiopol
in Kherson Oblast
in Chornomorsk
in Cherkasy Oblast
in Zakarpattia Oblast
in Izmail Urban Hromada
in Mariupol
in Salganska silska rada
in Kherson
in Suvorovskiy rayon
in Lisyanska selischna gromada
in Bazar yanska silska rada
in Kyiv Oblast
in Ovidiopol Settlement Council
in Baraboi Rural Council

Properties features in Ukraine

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir