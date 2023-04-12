Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Ukraine

commercial property
1169
restaurants
13
hotels
13
offices
87
manufacture buildings
9
warehouses
9
shops
37
Investment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Investmentin Odessa, Ukraine
Investment
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 1,099,268
Recreation base, former pioneer camp 400 m from the sea, park and buildings. There are utili…
Investment 100 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Investment 100 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
100 Number of rooms 9 040 m²
€ 595,437
9-storey sanatorium complex for 250 seats, unfinished, private property, registered in BTI, …
Investment 20 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Investment 20 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
20 Number of rooms 524 m²
€ 174,051
Holistic property complex 524m2. It consists of a shop, warehouse, kitchen, basement, toilet…
Investment 50 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Investment 50 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
50 Number of rooms 1 400 m²
€ 1,282,480
A new modern recreation center on the sea coast in a popular resort near Odessa, built from …

Regions with properties for sale

in Tairove Settlement Council
in Nerubayska silska rada
in Molodizhne Rural Council
in Kyiv
in Velykodolynske
in Velykodolynske Settlement Council
in Dalnyc Rural Council
in Podilsk
in Reni
in Reniyska miska gromada
in Koblivska silska teritorialna gromada
in Karolino-Buhaz Rural Council
in Mykolaiv Oblast
in Uzhhorod city community
in Lysianka
in Zatoka
in Kirovohrad Oblast
in Teplodar
in Donetsk Oblast
in Yuzhne

Properties features in Ukraine

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir