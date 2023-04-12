Ukraine
Realting.com
Ukraine
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Ukraine
commercial property
1169
restaurants
13
offices
87
manufacture buildings
9
investment properties
4
warehouses
9
shops
37
Hotel
Clear all
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 24 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
24 Number of rooms
1 580 m²
€ 1,181,714
The modern hotel 1580m2., built in 2010, is located in the center of the Arkadia resort area…
Hotel 40 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
40 Number of rooms
1 911 m²
€ 1,374,086
The operating hotel. 32 rooms, banquet hall, sauna, parking. European-quality repair
Hotel 7 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms
355 m²
€ 164,890
The heart of the city. Facade front on Havana. The mini hotel consists of 5 rooms, including…
Hotel 20 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
20 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
€ 1,099,268
Willa Neapol. Villa Naples is a magnificent building with a small quiet patio, swimming pool…
Hotel 17 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
17 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
€ 1,465,691
Hotel in Arkadi.A separate building with a total area of 1000 sq.m. Section 8 hundred. Villa…
Hotel 25 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
25 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 1,190,874
New apartment in the heart of the city. Beautiful stylish and. in the best traditions of cla…
Hotel 30 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
30 Number of rooms
626 m²
€ 595,437
Separate 2-storey building after the 2015 major reconstruction. 1 floor - car wash for 4 box…
Hotel 25 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
25 Number of rooms
1 185 m²
€ 1,099,268
Separate surrender for any activity
Hotel
Odessa, Ukraine
920 m²
€ 870,254
The 3rd et. building non-residential fund, for 7.26 hundred with GA and ATP to mini hotel, o…
Hotel
Odessa, Ukraine
450 m²
€ 448,868
Cottage, level 4, in a quiet place Arcadia, on the sea. Direct own descent to the sea, its o…
Hotel
Odessa, Ukraine
560 m²
€ 732,846
Mini - hotel in the city center, 8 rooms and office space 115 sq.m. Expensive repair. "filli…
Hotel 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 448,868
Belgian in the city centre, mini hotel with 5 rooms. Expensive repair, "filling." Operating …
Hotel
Tsentralnyi District, Ukraine
1 750 m²
€ 280,000
A good relaxing holiday for the family at affordable prices !!! Pension MINI begins…
Search using the map