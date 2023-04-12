Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Ukraine

commercial property
1169
restaurants
13
offices
87
manufacture buildings
9
investment properties
4
warehouses
9
shops
37
Hotel To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
Hotel 24 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 24 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
24 Number of rooms 1 580 m²
€ 1,181,714
The modern hotel 1580m2., built in 2010, is located in the center of the Arkadia resort area…
Hotel 40 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 40 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
40 Number of rooms 1 911 m²
€ 1,374,086
The operating hotel. 32 rooms, banquet hall, sauna, parking. European-quality repair
Hotel 7 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 7 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms 355 m²
€ 164,890
The heart of the city. Facade front on Havana. The mini hotel consists of 5 rooms, including…
Hotel 20 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 20 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
20 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 1,099,268
Willa Neapol. Villa Naples is a magnificent building with a small quiet patio, swimming pool…
Hotel 17 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 17 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
17 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 1,465,691
Hotel in Arkadi.A separate building with a total area of 1000 sq.m. Section 8 hundred. Villa…
Hotel 25 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 25 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
25 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 1,190,874
New apartment in the heart of the city. Beautiful stylish and. in the best traditions of cla…
Hotel 30 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 30 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
30 Number of rooms 626 m²
€ 595,437
Separate 2-storey building after the 2015 major reconstruction. 1 floor - car wash for 4 box…
Hotel 25 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 25 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
25 Number of rooms 1 185 m²
€ 1,099,268
Separate surrender for any activity
Hotelin Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel
Odessa, Ukraine
920 m²
€ 870,254
The 3rd et. building non-residential fund, for 7.26 hundred with GA and ATP to mini hotel, o…
Hotelin Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel
Odessa, Ukraine
450 m²
€ 448,868
Cottage, level 4, in a quiet place Arcadia, on the sea. Direct own descent to the sea, its o…
Hotelin Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel
Odessa, Ukraine
560 m²
€ 732,846
Mini - hotel in the city center, 8 rooms and office space 115 sq.m. Expensive repair. "filli…
Hotel 5 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 448,868
Belgian in the city centre, mini hotel with 5 rooms. Expensive repair, "filling." Operating …
Hotelin Tsentralnyi District, Ukraine
Hotel
Tsentralnyi District, Ukraine
1 750 m²
€ 280,000
A good relaxing holiday for the family at affordable prices !!!   Pension MINI begins…

Regions with properties for sale

in Tairove Settlement Council
in Nerubayska silska rada
in Molodizhne Rural Council
in Kyiv
in Velykodolynske
in Velykodolynske Settlement Council
in Dalnyc Rural Council
in Podilsk
in Reni
in Reniyska miska gromada
in Koblivska silska teritorialna gromada
in Karolino-Buhaz Rural Council
in Mykolaiv Oblast
in Uzhhorod city community
in Lysianka
in Zatoka
in Kirovohrad Oblast
in Teplodar
in Donetsk Oblast
in Yuzhne

Properties features in Ukraine

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir