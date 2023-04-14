Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Traku rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Onuskis
1
3 properties total found
Commercialin Onuskis, Lithuania
Commercial
Onuskis, Lithuania
209 m² 1 Floor
€ 90,000
208, 89 sq.m. part of the building on the shores of the Nemesis pond. The building stands on…
Commercialin Tameliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Tameliai, Lithuania
1 201 m²
€ 396,000
SALE 1200.7 KV. M. PLOT MEA BUILDING WITH LAND SKLYP, PALUKN K. TRAK REMBERS BENEFITS • con…
Commercialin Zaizdriai, Lithuania
Commercial
Zaizdriai, Lithuania
610 m² 1 Floor
€ 100,000
Building for sale – sandals (metallic hangar) with state land lease agreement ~ 40 m The bui…

