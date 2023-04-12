Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Ready-business

Business for sale for sale in Lithuania

commercial property
265
hotels
3
investment properties
1
Established business To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Established business 10 bedroomsin Daugirdiskes, Lithuania
Established business 10 bedrooms
Daugirdiskes, Lithuania
20 Number of rooms 10 bath 611 m² Number of floors 3
€ 369,000
COMFORTABLE FURNISHED FARMHOUSE SURROUNDED BY NATURE FOR SALE Elektrėnai municipality, Daugi…
Established business 10 bedroomsin Daugirdiskes, Lithuania
Established business 10 bedrooms
Daugirdiskes, Lithuania
20 Number of rooms 10 bath 611 m² Number of floors 3
€ 369,000

Regions with properties for sale

Vilnius County

Properties features in Lithuania

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir