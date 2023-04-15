Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Panevezys County
  4. Panevezio miesto savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Panevezio miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

Panevėžys
7
7 properties total found
Commercialin Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial
Panevėžys, Lithuania
44 m² 1 Floor
€ 48,000
SELLING THE GATVIRONMENT OF THE COMMERCIAL PATALP IN THE GATVER, THE CANEVIEW. Premises are…
Commercialin Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial
Panevėžys, Lithuania
46 m² 1 Floor
€ 25,000
SELL CIRPED BUSINESS IN THE CANEVER! The fully equipped hairdresser is located in the center…
Commercialin Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial
Panevėžys, Lithuania
139 m²
€ 79,900
SELLING OF THE PANCHASB, PROJECTED G.20A, WITH LOSSING SECTION. BUILDING THE KOMERCINE ACTIV…
Commercialin Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial
Panevėžys, Lithuania
306 m² 1 Floor
€ 115,000
Commercialin Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial
Panevėžys, Lithuania
445 m² 1 Floor
€ 79,000
OPENING BUSINESS AND PATAL POS PANEVISH CITY CENTER!!! The fully equipped night club “ SKRYD…
Commercialin Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial
Panevėžys, Lithuania
160 m² 1 Floor
€ 100,000
OPENING ACTIVITY FOR THE IMPLEMENTATION AND PRAMOGRESS IN THE PANEVENTION (PATALPOS TO LOCTA…
Commercialin Panevėžys, Lithuania
Commercial
Panevėžys, Lithuania
34 m² 1 Floor
€ 43,000
STATIBENE MARKET G. SELECTION OF PATALKS, ELECTIVE CIRPONSORS OR RETURN SERVICES, ADMINISTRA…

