  2. Lithuania
  3. Klaipeda County
  4. Palangos miesto savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Palangos miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

Palanga
Commercialin Palanga, Lithuania
Commercial
Palanga, Lithuania
43 m² 1 Floor
€ 170,000
Commercial facilities are available on Palanga City Center on the main city street. Separate…
Commercialin Palanga, Lithuania
Commercial
Palanga, Lithuania
27 m² 1 Floor
€ 95,000
Administrative destinations with separate entrance are sold in the Palanga Center, a parking…

