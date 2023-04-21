Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Lapland

Commercial real estate in Lapland, Finland

Kemi-Tornion seutukunta
5
Rovaniemen seutukunta
2
Itae-Lapin seutukunta
1
Kemi
1
Kemijaervi
1
Rovaniemi
1
Tornio
1
8 properties total found
Restaurant in Kemi, Finland
Restaurant
Kemi, Finland
467 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 25,000
Restaurant in Saarenkylae, Finland
Restaurant
Saarenkylae, Finland
92 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 135,000
Commercial in Kemijaervi, Finland
Commercial
Kemijaervi, Finland
Price on request
Office in Yli-Raumo, Finland
Office
Yli-Raumo, Finland
426 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 350,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Office in Yli-Raumo, Finland
Office
Yli-Raumo, Finland
1 150 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 750,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Office in Tornio, Finland
Office
Tornio, Finland
143 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 80,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
Office in Yli-Raumo, Finland
Office
Yli-Raumo, Finland
807 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 449,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Office in Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Office
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
249 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 120,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
