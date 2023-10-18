Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kemi-Tornion seutukunta, Finland

Tornio
3
4 properties total found
Restaurant in Kemi, Finland
Restaurant
Kemi, Finland
Area 467 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€15,000
Office in Tornio, Finland
Office
Tornio, Finland
Area 426 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€350,000
Office in Tornio, Finland
Office
Tornio, Finland
Area 1 150 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€750,000
Office in Tornio, Finland
Office
Tornio, Finland
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
€80,000

Property types in Kemi-Tornion seutukunta

offices
