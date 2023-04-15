Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Lapland
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Lapland, Finland

Kemi-Tornion seutukunta
4
Rovaniemen seutukunta
1
Rovaniemi
1
Tornio
1
Office To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Officein Yli-Raumo, Finland
Office
Yli-Raumo, Finland
426 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 350,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Officein Yli-Raumo, Finland
Office
Yli-Raumo, Finland
1 150 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 750,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Officein Tornio, Finland
Office
Tornio, Finland
143 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 80,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
Officein Yli-Raumo, Finland
Office
Yli-Raumo, Finland
807 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 449,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Officein Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Office
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
249 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 120,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Lapland, Finland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir