Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Finland
  4. Tornio

Commercial real estate in Tornio, Finland

offices
3
3 properties total found
Office in Tornio, Finland
Office
Tornio, Finland
Area 426 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€350,000
Office in Tornio, Finland
Office
Tornio, Finland
Area 1 150 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€750,000
Office in Tornio, Finland
Office
Tornio, Finland
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
€80,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir