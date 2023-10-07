Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Minsk Region, Belarus

Manufacture with driveways, with separate entrance in Ciurli, Belarus
Manufacture with driveways, with separate entrance
Ciurli, Belarus
Area 931 m²
Production building with an area of 931.3 sq.m.  Address: Turley, Molodechno District 武Prod…
€344,933
Manufacture with driveways, with separate entrance, construction in progress in Zhodzina, Belarus
Manufacture with driveways, with separate entrance, construction in progress
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 1 m²
Spacious commercial plot for sale! Address: Zhodino, st. Moscow 武 ➜ Excellent plot of 17 ac…
€18,218
Manufacture with parking, with separate entrance in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Manufacture with parking, with separate entrance
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Area 685 m²
Floor 1/1
2 storage facilities with a total area of 685 sq.m are for sale. Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
€302,064
Manufacture in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Manufacture
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
Complex of buildings in the city of Youth at the address of Youth, 10 Land plot 0.51 ha On t…
€141,593
Manufacture 41 room with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Staryya Darohi, Belarus
Manufacture 41 room with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
Rooms 41
Area 1 101 m²
Number of floors 2
Heated commercial building with a plot in Old Roads!  Address: Old Roads, Kirova str., D. 78…
€72,684
Manufacture with separate entrance in Akciabrski, Belarus
Manufacture with separate entrance
Akciabrski, Belarus
Area 235 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale STO, land and building in the property Address: d. Plisa, Kopteva str., D. 30B. Sal…
€56,543
Manufacture with driveways in carnievicy, Belarus
Manufacture with driveways
carnievicy, Belarus
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 1
Production base of 188.3 sq.m. with an adjacent area of 0.235 ha.  There is a household room…
€18,879
Manufacture with driveways, with separate entrance in Ciurli, Belarus
Manufacture with driveways, with separate entrance
Ciurli, Belarus
Area 931 m²
Production building with an area of 931.3 sq.m.  Address: Turley, Molodechno District 武Prod…
€446,863
Manufacture with driveways, with busy place in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Manufacture with driveways, with busy place
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale of the building for reconstruction for the construction of a multifunctional complex, k…
€79,292
Manufacture 5 rooms with parking, with internet, with security in Smilavichy, Belarus
Manufacture 5 rooms with parking, with internet, with security
Smilavichy, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 1 918 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale Production Base in the city of. Smilovichi Chervensky district of the Minsk region …
€278,465
Manufacture with parking, with security, with driveways in Smilavichy, Belarus
Manufacture with parking, with security, with driveways
Smilavichy, Belarus
Area 556 m²
Floor 1/1
The heated industrial premises in the city of. Smilovichi, Chervensky district, Minsk region…
€99,115
Manufacture with driveways, for business in Uzda, Belarus
Manufacture with driveways, for business
Uzda, Belarus
Area 784 m²
Land for sale 2.0325 hectares with storage facilities of 784 m2 in Uzda, per. Kolkhozny 5A, …
€41,534
Manufacture 3 rooms with surveillance security system in Stankava, Belarus
Manufacture 3 rooms with surveillance security system
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 14 m²
Floor 1/1
The capital structure of a multifunctional purpose is for sale.  Plot 51 acres. On a plot of…
€66,077
Manufacture 7 rooms with parking, with driveways, with busy place in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 7 rooms with parking, with driveways, with busy place
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 2
€160
Manufacture 10 rooms with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Barysaw, Belarus
Manufacture 10 rooms with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/2
€63,245
Manufacture with parking, with driveways, for business in Vishnyeva, Belarus
Manufacture with parking, with driveways, for business
Vishnyeva, Belarus
Area 805 m²
Number of floors 2
Vishnevo — a village in the Volozhinsky district of the Minsk region of Belarus. The adminis…
€113,274
Manufacture 6 rooms with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 6 rooms with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 285 m²
Floor 1/1
A brick building of 285 sq.m. prepared for production. Six rooms and a large hall for 113 sq…
€47,103
Manufacture with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Uzda, Belarus
Manufacture with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Uzda, Belarus
Area 2 190 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a complex of buildings and structures ( production base ), consisting of separate c…
€302,064
Manufacture 7 rooms with surveillance security system, with Сигнализация, for business in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 7 rooms with surveillance security system, with Сигнализация, for business
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 293 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a great opportunity to organize our own business "STO"!  Urgent sale of premises bu…
€151,032
Manufacture in Budahova, Belarus
Manufacture
Budahova, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale extension to the administratively household complex. You can find out the value of …
€56,637
Manufacture with parking, with internet, with driveways in Haradzisca, Belarus
Manufacture with parking, with internet, with driveways
Haradzisca, Belarus
Area 510 m²
Floor 1/1
Price on request
Manufacture with parking, with internet, with separate entrance in Haradzisca, Belarus
Manufacture with parking, with internet, with separate entrance
Haradzisca, Belarus
Area 510 m²
Floor 1/1
Price on request
Manufacture with parking, with internet, with driveways in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Manufacture with parking, with internet, with driveways
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Area 535 m²
Floor 1/1
Price on request
Manufacture with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Manufacture with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
 Joiner workshop with an area of 350 m2. The brick building was built in 1982, reconstructed…
€160,472
Manufacture 2 rooms in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 2 rooms
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
€117,994
Manufacture in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 890 m²
& nbsp; A woodworking production base is offered for sale) in ag.Sloboda Smolevichi district…
€755,160
Manufacture with furniture, with driveways, with separate entrance in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Manufacture with furniture, with driveways, with separate entrance
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 623 m²
Number of floors 1
Administrative building for sale. The building area is 620 m2, the perimeter is 45 * 12, the…
€368,141
Manufacture with driveways, with busy place in Karaliova, Belarus
Manufacture with driveways, with busy place
Karaliova, Belarus
Area 940 m²
Floor 1/1
The building is for industrial purposes - warehouse, an area of 937 meters, 10 meters high, …
€198,230
Manufacture 7 rooms with driveways, for business in Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 7 rooms with driveways, for business
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 422 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale building for production, warehouse, office in the village. Dobrenevo, Logoisky p - …
€108,554
Manufacture 3 rooms in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 3 rooms
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Have you ever dreamed of having your own business in your own land?? For there to be a reser…
€424,778

