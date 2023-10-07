UAE
Manufacture Buildings in Minsk Region, Belarus
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
4
Manufacture
Clear all
39 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Manufacture with driveways, with separate entrance
Ciurli, Belarus
931 m²
Production building with an area of 931.3 sq.m. Address: Turley, Molodechno District 武Prod…
€344,933
Recommend
Manufacture with driveways, with separate entrance, construction in progress
Zhodzina, Belarus
1 m²
Spacious commercial plot for sale! Address: Zhodino, st. Moscow 武 ➜ Excellent plot of 17 ac…
€18,218
Recommend
Manufacture with parking, with separate entrance
Kalodishchy, Belarus
685 m²
1/1
2 storage facilities with a total area of 685 sq.m are for sale. Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
€302,064
Recommend
Manufacture
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 000 m²
Complex of buildings in the city of Youth at the address of Youth, 10 Land plot 0.51 ha On t…
€141,593
Recommend
Manufacture 41 room with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Staryya Darohi, Belarus
41
1 101 m²
2
Heated commercial building with a plot in Old Roads! Address: Old Roads, Kirova str., D. 78…
€72,684
Recommend
Manufacture with separate entrance
Akciabrski, Belarus
235 m²
1/1
For sale STO, land and building in the property Address: d. Plisa, Kopteva str., D. 30B. Sal…
€56,543
Recommend
Manufacture with driveways
carnievicy, Belarus
188 m²
1
Production base of 188.3 sq.m. with an adjacent area of 0.235 ha. There is a household room…
€18,879
Recommend
Manufacture with driveways, with separate entrance
Ciurli, Belarus
931 m²
Production building with an area of 931.3 sq.m. Address: Turley, Molodechno District 武Prod…
€446,863
Recommend
Manufacture with driveways, with busy place
Kalodishchy, Belarus
53 m²
1
Sale of the building for reconstruction for the construction of a multifunctional complex, k…
€79,292
Recommend
Manufacture 5 rooms with parking, with internet, with security
Smilavichy, Belarus
5
1 918 m²
1/1
For sale Production Base in the city of. Smilovichi Chervensky district of the Minsk region …
€278,465
Recommend
Manufacture with parking, with security, with driveways
Smilavichy, Belarus
556 m²
1/1
The heated industrial premises in the city of. Smilovichi, Chervensky district, Minsk region…
€99,115
Recommend
Manufacture with driveways, for business
Uzda, Belarus
784 m²
Land for sale 2.0325 hectares with storage facilities of 784 m2 in Uzda, per. Kolkhozny 5A, …
€41,534
Recommend
Manufacture 3 rooms with surveillance security system
Stankava, Belarus
3
14 m²
1/1
The capital structure of a multifunctional purpose is for sale. Plot 51 acres. On a plot of…
€66,077
Recommend
Manufacture 7 rooms with parking, with driveways, with busy place
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
7
375 m²
2
€160
Recommend
Manufacture 10 rooms with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Barysaw, Belarus
10
700 m²
1/2
€63,245
Recommend
Manufacture with parking, with driveways, for business
Vishnyeva, Belarus
805 m²
2
Vishnevo — a village in the Volozhinsky district of the Minsk region of Belarus. The adminis…
€113,274
Recommend
Manufacture 6 rooms with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
6
285 m²
1/1
A brick building of 285 sq.m. prepared for production. Six rooms and a large hall for 113 sq…
€47,103
Recommend
Manufacture with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Uzda, Belarus
2 190 m²
1/1
For sale a complex of buildings and structures ( production base ), consisting of separate c…
€302,064
Recommend
Manufacture 7 rooms with surveillance security system, with Сигнализация, for business
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
7
293 m²
2/2
We offer a great opportunity to organize our own business "STO"! Urgent sale of premises bu…
€151,032
Recommend
Manufacture
Budahova, Belarus
15 m²
3
For sale extension to the administratively household complex. You can find out the value of …
€56,637
Recommend
Manufacture with parking, with internet, with driveways
Haradzisca, Belarus
510 m²
1/1
Price on request
Recommend
Manufacture with parking, with internet, with separate entrance
Haradzisca, Belarus
510 m²
1/1
Price on request
Recommend
Manufacture with parking, with internet, with driveways
Maryina Horka, Belarus
535 m²
1/1
Price on request
Recommend
Manufacture with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
350 m²
1
Joiner workshop with an area of 350 m2. The brick building was built in 1982, reconstructed…
€160,472
Recommend
Manufacture 2 rooms
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2
250 m²
1/1
€117,994
Recommend
Manufacture
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
890 m²
& nbsp; A woodworking production base is offered for sale) in ag.Sloboda Smolevichi district…
€755,160
Recommend
Manufacture with furniture, with driveways, with separate entrance
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
623 m²
1
Administrative building for sale. The building area is 620 m2, the perimeter is 45 * 12, the…
€368,141
Recommend
Manufacture with driveways, with busy place
Karaliova, Belarus
940 m²
1/1
The building is for industrial purposes - warehouse, an area of 937 meters, 10 meters high, …
€198,230
Recommend
Manufacture 7 rooms with driveways, for business
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
7
422 m²
3
For sale building for production, warehouse, office in the village. Dobrenevo, Logoisky p - …
€108,554
Recommend
Manufacture 3 rooms
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3
63 m²
1/1
Have you ever dreamed of having your own business in your own land?? For there to be a reser…
€424,778
Recommend
