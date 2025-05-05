Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Studios for Sale in Cambodia

Phnom Penh
6
Khaet Preah Sihanouk
4
2 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
1 room studio apartment
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 14/32
R&F City Miro is a newly built residential complex in Min Chei district, a secondary locatio…
$53,000
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 67 m²
Platinum Coast is the premier real estate project in Sihanoukville New City at Ream. This ex…
$211,822
