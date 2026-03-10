Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Floor 2
This single villa is available for sale in Borey Tourism City , located in Kan Daek Commune,…
$240,000
7 bedroom house in Krous, Cambodia
7 bedroom house
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 310 m²
Floor 3
Beautifully renovated twin villa for sale in Borey Angkor Palace, Svay Dankum Commune, Siem …
$370,000
2 bedroom house in Krous, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 2
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity with this link house for sale in Borey Premie…
$70,000
3 bedroom house in Krous, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 3
Check out this lovely 3-bedroom link house for sale in Borey Premier Palace, Krong Siem Reap…
$90,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Floor 2
This charming 3-bedroom Villa for sale in the Svay Dangkum area of Siem Reap City offers a c…
$100,000
4 bedroom house in Siem Reap, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 208 m²
The perfect blend of traditional charm and modern comfort with this beautiful wooden house i…
$80,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krous, Cambodia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
The Western-style villa in a gated community in Sro Ngae Commune, Siem Reap City. The commun…
$220,000
5 bedroom house in Krous, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 778 m²
A beautiful 5-bedroom house is for sale in Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap. This spacious home is pe…
$330,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 496 m²
Floor 2
This private villa, set on a 496 sqm plot, features 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Located in t…
$240,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krous, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Floor 2
A beautiful 4-bedroom private villa is for sale in the Svay Dangkum area of Siem Reap. It si…
$198,000
3 bedroom house in Krous, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
This lovely house for sale in Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap City! It has three cozy bedrooms and f…
$170,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
The Beautiful Villa now being offered for sale. It's located in Sala Kamraeuk Commune surrou…
$80,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 317 m²
Floor 1
Discover this unique Khmer-European hybrid villa, offering a blend of traditional charm and …
$620,000
4 bedroom house in Siem Reap, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 559 m²
Floor 2
If you're considering purchasing a house with ample land in Siem Reap, you'll find options t…
$170,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 789 m²
Floor 1
Discover the epitome of luxury living nestled near the prestigious Angkor Golf Resort in Sie…
$494,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krous, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 1
This beautiful 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom villa with a private pool is located just 10 minutes fr…
$590,000
2 bedroom house in Krous, Cambodia
2 bedroom house
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
This link house is located inside the secure compound of Borey Melbourne Residence and offer…
$75,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Krous, Cambodia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Whether you're looking to invest in a permanent residence, a vacation home, or a lucrative r…
$75,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 049 m²
This is a private resort style home nestled in a lush garden where the ancient and modern ha…
$900,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 675 m²
This exceptional property in the peaceful Chreav area of Siem Reap features four stunning bu…
$250,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 1
This 3-bedroom villa is located in Svay Dangkum, southwest of Siem Reap, just a 10-minute dr…
$185,000
3 bedroom house in Siem Reap, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 98 m²
This nice 3-bedroom house is for sale in Svay Dangkum Commune, Siem Reap. It comes fully fur…
$80,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 286 m²
Floor 2
This beautiful 4-bedroom villa for sale in a prime location of Siem Reap, just minutes away …
$240,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krous, Cambodia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 432 m²
This 3-bedroom villa in the Svay Dangkum commune of Siem Reap offers a total land size of 43…
$195,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krous, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 415 m²
Discover this stunning modern villa nestled in the peaceful area of Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap.…
$850,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Krous, Cambodia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
Floor 2
Are you looking for a private villa in a convenient location? Look no further! This 2-bedroo…
$260,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 012 m²
Discover luxurious living in this stunning private villa, located just 250 meters from Ring …
$390,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This is a beautiful wooden holiday villa for sale, located in the North-East of Siem Reap Ci…
$280,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
A lovely 3-bedroom villa is for sale in Siem Reap City, perfect for living or as an investme…
$180,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krous, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 168 m²
Floor 2
This exceptional 4-bedrooms villa is located in the desirable Svay Dangkum Commune, perfectl…
$85,000
