Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Boeng Keng Kang
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Design Your Dream Penthouse at La Vista One, Phnom Penh Have you ever imagined creating your…
$757,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Design Your Dream Penthouse at La Vista One, Phnom Penh Have you ever imagined creating your…
$757,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Design Your Dream Penthouse at La Vista One, Phnom Penh Have you ever imagined creating your…
$757,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go