Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Brazil
  3. Regiao Geografica Intermediaria do Rio de Janeiro
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Regiao Geografica Intermediaria do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio de Janeiro
16
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro
16
Apartment Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Very nice flat located in Leblon with a view of Christ and 3 bedrooms Located in one of t…
$2,109
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 266 m²
Stunning furnished flat of 266 m² for rent in Arpoador - 4 bedrooms Discover this superb …
$4,921
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 2
This magnificent penthouse is located in the heart of the splendid and dynamic district of I…
$6,151
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Charming 2 bedrooms facing the sea of Copacabana! Large flat, consisting of living room, di…
$3,515
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 467 m²
Duplex penthouse for long-term rental of 4 bedrooms in Ipanema semi furnished Discover t…
$11,423
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Spacious flat, close to the beach for rent in Leblon - 4 suites This beautiful 200 m² fla…
$3,163
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Splendid Penthouse Duplex for rent, Sea View in Ipanema Beach Post 8 with - 340m² - 3 Bedroo…
$4,401
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Renovated 108m2 sea-view apartment in Copacabana poste 2 Apartment ready to move in TH…
$312,808
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Apartment for rent near the sea in Leblon - 2 bedrooms Discover this charming 98 m² flat …
$2,460
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Spectacular 5 bedroom triplex penthouse for rent in Ipanema with swimming pool and sauna wit…
$4,587
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Excellent location on the beach block, close to Nossa Senhora da Paz Square and everything t…
$404,190
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Large 4 bedroom apartment with balcony, beachfront and pool for rent in Ipanema. This apa…
$4,745
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Discover the pinnacle of sophistication in this stunning 278m² furnished flat, perfectly pos…
$5,095
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Discover the splendour of Rio de Janeiro in our sophisticated penthouse available for rent i…
$10,563
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 348 m²
Elegant apartment for rent on the seafront in Arpoador - 348m² - 3 Suites and numerous balco…
$7,029
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Apartment for rent Av. Delfim Moreira in front of the sea with 4 bedrooms Located in the …
$3,515
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Regiao Geografica Intermediaria do Rio de Janeiro

penthouses
Realting.com
Go