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Villa Exclusive Premium Seafront Villas in Saranda

Cuke, Albania
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ID: 38021
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 00285
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Southern Albania
  • Region
    Vlorë County
  • City
    Bashkia Sarande
  • Town
    Saranda
  • Village
    Cuke

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

Imagine Waking Up Here...

The Sound of the Sea Every Morning

Welcome to an exclusive collection of premium frontline villas in one of Saranda's most desirable coastal locations. Designed for those who appreciate luxury, privacy, and breathtaking sea views, these exceptional residences offer a unique lifestyle where every day feels like a holiday.

Sunsets from Your Private Terrace

Each villa enjoys spectacular panoramic views of the Ionian Sea, creating an unforgettable setting from sunrise to sunset. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the interiors with natural light while seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Luxury Without Compromise

Delivered fully finished to the highest standards, every villa features:
• Private swimming pool
• Beautiful landscaped garden
• Two private parking spaces
• Spacious terraces with sea views
• Premium-quality materials and finishes
• Modern architectural design
• Complete privacy and security

Designed for Those Who Expect More

The villas offer generous living spaces, elegant interiors, and a sophisticated atmosphere that combines comfort with timeless style. Whether as a primary residence, holiday home, or investment opportunity, these properties represent a rare chance to own a piece of the Albanian Riviera.

Exclusive Frontline Villas

Located in a perfect position in Saranda, just steps from the sea, the complex offers tranquility, privacy, and easy access to the city's finest beaches, restaurants, and attractions.

Where Every Day Feels Like a Holiday

Experience Mediterranean living at its finest in a residence designed to exceed expectations.

Request Full Details Today.

Location on the map

Cuke, Albania
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Villa Exclusive Premium Seafront Villas in Saranda
Cuke, Albania
Price on request
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