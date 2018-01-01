"Rentals Montenegro" stands at the forefront of long-term leasing in Montenegro's picturesque Boka Bay area. Our journey began in 2009 alongside the launch of the esteemed Superyacht Marina project, Porto Montenegro. We cater to property owners and tenants alike, ensuring fairness in extended leases. We handpick residences suitable for year-round living, steering clear of lower-quality accommodations fit only for summer stays. Our services encompass negotiation assistance, lease agreement drafting, and a seamless quest to find your perfect home.