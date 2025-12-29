  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. ISB global Immobilien

ISB global Immobilien

Germany, Budingen
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Deutsch, Türkçe
Working time
Closed now
About the agency

WILLCOME TO ISB GLOBAL IMMOBILIA
I am your specialized partner for exclusive real estate and strategic investments in Turkey in particular Istanbul North Cyprus and Dubai
My offer is targeted at private cabins looking for a luxurious apartment or villa as a safe asset
Large investors who want to invest in profitable projects and valuable land
With over 15 years of experience, I offer you discreet advice and access to first-class real estate offers My goal is to create lasting values in the most attractive markets in the world for my customers

Our agents in Germany
Özgür Bayram
Özgür Bayram
Agencies nearby
PRO Silver
Immobilienmakler Pavel Evlakhov
Germany, Berlin
Residential property 1 Long-term rental 1 Lands 1
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
V.Mann GmbH
Germany, North Rhine-Westphalia
Company's year of foundation 2012
Residential property 2 Сommercial properties 3
Leave a request
DEM GROUP GmbH
Germany, Dusseldorf
Company's year of foundation 2012
Residential property 42 Сommercial properties 31 Lands 1
The DEM GROUP company specializes in the sale of real estate in Germany. Our company has been operating in the German real estate market for more than 10 years and helps our clients purchase: investment projects for the construction of low-rise housing in Germany with a yield of 7.5…
Leave a request
IBA Immobilien GmbH
Germany, Berlin
Residential property 3 Сommercial properties 1 Lands 1
Founded in 2005, the IBA Immobilien GmbH real estate company is today a highly professional and successful real estate agency. The secret of our company's success lies in many years of experience in the real estate market throughout Europe, in an effective and success-oriented method of work…
Leave a request
'der land-makler'
Germany, Borrentin
Company's year of foundation 2016
Residential property 5 Сommercial properties 4 Long-term rental 1 Lands 1
Owner or. Provider / seller real estate (= advertiser for real estate) Initiator project 'soak seven' (multi-generation living, network with currently 10 properties) Operator of the land broker (DLM), specialized in the sale & brokerage of: commercial & residential real estate, mano…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go