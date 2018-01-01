ИП Пух Елена Юрьевна

  1. Realting.com
Turkey, Россия г. Москва г. Московский ул. Радужная д. 14 к.3 кв.157
Real estate agency
English, Русский, Türkçe
We – a young, international, keeping up with the times, a close-knit team of experienced realtors from around the world. The staff of our agency is assembled exclusively from people who love their work, experienced professionals and talented individuals who are able to solve problems of any complexity. The management and all employees of our agency have serious experience in real estate in different countries, are well acquainted with all the intricacies of the specifics of their work, which gives them great expert in their favorite business. 

For more than 2 years we have been successfully working in the Turkish real estate market. A large base of objects of any type, satisfied customers – the best indicator of the effectiveness of our work.  Our key banking partners, furniture companies, home goods stores help us offer advanced service for our customers.

Having your own living space abroad – is a very profitable investment.

Our mission is to help people who value their time and their money and want only the best for themselves and their family.

Our goal is long-term and mutually beneficial relationships with customers, satisfying the desires and needs of our customers

 

Our experts will help you correctly assess the situation in the real estate market, choose the most suitable option and correctly organize a transparent transaction. We accompany our customers always: even after they accepted the apartment and got the keys.

Agencies nearby
eturkey

RoyalAdrasan JSC specializes in the selection, sale, and rental of Turkish residential and commercial real estate: from inexpensive apartments to luxury villas and huge plots of land. It has an amazing history: it was founded in Turkey by a native of the CIS, Sherikbek Akimov, in 2002, and in 2003 it opened its first branch in Moscow. Sherikbek came to Turkey in 1992 to study international tourism and hotel business and literally fell in love with this sunny, hospitable country. Although, as a foreigner, many things in his studies were more difficult for him than for fellow students, he graduated from one of the best Turkish universities with honors and began working in the real estate and hotel business, comprehending the nuances of his professional activity and making a career out of it. He approached the opening of his own business being a versatile professional who thoroughly knows the country, its laws, and the main features of various categories of real estate.

Partners Global Property
48 properties

Our company has started its activities with a mission that undertakes the international sales and marketing operations of the portfolios of the Folkart brand. Then it undertook a more comprehensive mission by recognizing the professional market needs in Istanbul and Turkey.

Partners Global Property has expanded its operations by including prominent luxury projects in locations such as Istanbul, Izmir, and Bodrum in their portfolios within this period. The priority of our company is willing to invest their capital in Turkey have qualified to present the portfolio in the ultra-luxury segment. It also prioritizes services such as investment and real estate consultancy, investment and citizenship consultancy.

Alanya Smart Invest
3 properties

We are a young, international, close-knit team of experienced realtors. Our agency's team consists exclusively of people who love their job: experienced professionals and talented individuals who are able to solve problems of any complexity and make the best selection of real estate according to the client's preferences. The "Smart Invest" agency was opened in September 2019 in Alanya by Mr. Mustafa Gencer. The co-founder of the company successfully graduated from Ankara University with a diploma from the Faculty of Entrepreneurship and Business Management. The management and all employees of our agency have considerable experience in the field of real estate, and are well aware of all the intricacies of the specifics of their work. Why choose "Smart Invest" 10 reasons to contact us: -teamwork approach. Fast terms for the purchase and sale of a property; -transparency and reliability in real estate purchase and sale transactions; -focus on meeting the needs of our customers; -high level of after-sales service; -individual approach to clients, and honest, open relationships; -professional orientation in the real estate market of Nizhny Novgorod; -regular reports to the client on the work and the state of the market; -attention to detail and reliable document verification channels; -we have an impressive real estate database that is updated several times a day; -comfortable interactions. If you choose our company, then you will be provided with the services of a real estate agent who will work personally with you. Buying real estate (in particular, housing) abroad is no longer a pipe dream for citizens of Russia and the CIS. Buying an apartment or house in any city in Turkey is possible for residents of the whole world. Having your own living space abroad is a very profitable investment. Our experts will help you correctly assess the situation on the real estate market, choose the most suitable option and competently organize a transparent transaction. We always accompany our clients: even after they have accepted the apartment and received the keys.

REALTY WORLD UTM GAYRİMENKUL
37 properties

Founded in the USA in 1973, Realty World is the fastest growing real estate giant of the USA with 1.5 billion USD investment made for brand awareness and annual growth of %30.

Having expanded its operations to Turkey in 2005, Realty World had become the fastest growing real estate brand in Turkey with the growth achieved in the first year. Realty World Turkey sustained this success by obtaining the fastest growing brand among Realty World countries prize for many years and it has reached more than 120 offices around Turkey.

Realty World Turkey sustains its growth in Balkans by acquiring the master franchise rights for Bulgaria and Greece after the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus.

Kinaci Property
67 properties

Kınaci Group Constructıon

We are a group of companies with 30 years of experience in the construction segment and real estate activity.

Until 2021, a large number of real estate objects were built and successfully sold. Kınaci Group has partnerships with leading Turkish construction companies in the implementation of their projects and joint construction.

The main task of our company is to constantly improve the quality of the services offered. We build our facilities ourselves, we are well versed in construction and building materials, therefore we boldly offer facilities, guaranteeing their quality. Thanks to an individual approach to each client, we have become one of the best construction companies and real estate agencies on the Antalya coast.

Our objects:

Happy Life Homes; Suite Residence; Marmara Residence; Orange Garden Residence; Dolce Vita Residence; Casa Bianca Residence, и еще много других красивых элитных проектов было построено нашей компанией.
