Montenegro, Montenegro
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2020
On the platform
1 year 5 months
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Crnogorski
Website
t.me/ATIestate
Working time
Open now
About the agency

ATI Real Estate Montenegro is a premier real estate agency dedicated to connecting national and international clients with exceptional property opportunities across Montenegro’s most desirable locations. With deep local expertise and a commitment to personalized service, we guide our clients through every step of the property journey — from first inquiry to closing and beyond.

Our team combines in-depth market knowledge with a nuanced understanding of Montenegro’s diverse regions — whether you’re seeking a coastal villa on the Adriatic, a luxury penthouse with panoramic views, a charming countryside retreat, or a strategic investment property. We pride ourselves on transparent communication, integrity, and results that exceed expectations.

At ATI Real Estate Montenegro, we believe real estate is more than a transaction. It’s about building relationships and helping clients find not just a property, but a place they can truly call home. Our tailored approach ensures that every client’s unique goals are met with professionalism, enthusiasm, and a keen eye for value.

Discover Montenegro’s property market with a team that knows the terrain, speaks your language (often more than one), and prioritizes your success.

Services

Our Services

ATI Real Estate Montenegro offers a full range of real estate services designed to support clients at every stage of buying, selling, or investing in property in Montenegro.

Property Sales & Purchases
We assist clients in buying and selling residential, commercial, and investment properties across Montenegro. From coastal homes and luxury developments to land and income-generating assets, we ensure a smooth and transparent transaction process.

Property Search & Consulting
We provide tailored property searches based on your specific goals, preferences, and budget. Our consultants offer honest market insights, location guidance, and investment advice to help you make informed decisions.

Investment Advisory
For investors, we identify high-potential opportunities and provide strategic guidance on market trends, rental yields, and long-term value. We support both first-time and experienced investors navigating the Montenegrin market.

Legal & Administrative Support
We coordinate with trusted legal professionals, notaries, and translators to assist with contracts, due diligence, ownership checks, and compliance with local regulations, ensuring peace of mind throughout the process.

Property Management
Our property management services help owners maintain and maximize the value of their assets. This includes tenant coordination, maintenance oversight, and rental support, ideal for non-resident owners.

After-Sales Support
Our work doesn’t end at closing. We assist with utilities setup, renovations, furnishing, and local service connections to help clients settle in comfortably and efficiently.

Our agents in Montenegro
Alexander Thomas
Alexander Thomas
