Houses for sale in Miami, United States

5 properties total found
5 room house in Miami, United States
5 room house
Miami, United States
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 2/1
Andalusian style gem in exclusive, secure Mashta Island, to enjoy as is or transform to your…
$2,50M
6 room house in Miami, United States
6 room house
Miami, United States
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 650 m²
Discover renovated perfection with Villa Bianca on Palm Island. 5 beds + office, 4.5 baths, …
$9,25M
4 bedroom house in Miami, United States
4 bedroom house
Miami, United States
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Absolutely beautiful and remodeled home with great finishes and move-in ready. This stunning…
$1,74M
4 room house in Miami, United States
4 room house
Miami, United States
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 278 m²
Come Live on the Waterfront! This luxurious oasis is located on a dead-end street in a prime…
$2,93M
5 room house in Miami, United States
5 room house
Miami, United States
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 2/1
Fantastic new construction house with 5 Bedrooms, 6 baths 2 half baths. Porcelain tile floo…
$3,68M
