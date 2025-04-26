Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in United States

California
11
Florida
9
North Carolina
8
Louisiana
8
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Hollywood, United States
3 room townhouse
Hollywood, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 761 m²
Floor 1
One of the most available options in the finest complex. Uniqueness of this offer in that an…
$700,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Key Biscayne, United States
5 room house
Key Biscayne, United States
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 2/1
Andalusian style gem in exclusive, secure Mashta Island, to enjoy as is or transform to your…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in United States

villas
townhouses

Properties features in United States

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go