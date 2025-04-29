Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Wigan
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Wigan, United Kingdom

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Wigan, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Wigan, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Price Range: £730,000 - £2,350,000 Discover an exclusive collection of 1 and 3 bedroom apar…
$897,274
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go