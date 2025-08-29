Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Southampton
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Southampton, United Kingdom

Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Southampton, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Southampton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
This exclusive new development offers a unique opportunity to experience contemporary rivers…
$902,582
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Southampton, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Southampton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Set along the River Thames, this stunning new development offers a contemporary collection o…
$1,15M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Southampton, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Southampton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Discover a stunning collection of contemporary homes set along the banks of the River Thames…
$667,801
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
1 bedroom apartment in Southampton, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Southampton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Set along the banks of the River Thames, this exceptional new development offers a unique bl…
$735,515
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Southampton, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Southampton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 91 m²
Situated along the banks of the River Thames, this exceptional new development offers a perf…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Southampton, United Kingdom

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go