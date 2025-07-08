Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Kent, United Kingdom

Tonbridge and Malling
11
Borough of Swale
6
Sheerness
6
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Experience timeless elegance with this unique 2-bedroom duplex apartment in the historic Oak…
$791,579
3 bedroom apartment in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Discover modern elegance at this beautifully designed 3-bedroom apartment in the heart of Oa…
$1,02M
2 bedroom apartment in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Welcome to Apartment 109 at Gillespie House, a beautifully designed 2-bedroom home set withi…
$614,298
2 bedroom apartment in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Step into contemporary elegance at this beautifully designed 2-bedroom apartment, nestled wi…
$818,672
