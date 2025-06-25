Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Kent
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kent, United Kingdom

Tonbridge and Malling
3
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Experience luxury living in this 2-bedroom apartment, boasting 817 sq ft of space with a NW/…
$874,221
3 bedroom apartment in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Experience the height of sophistication in this 3-bedroom penthouse apartment. Spanning 1,50…
$1,40M
1 bedroom apartment in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
This stunning 1-bedroom first-floor apartment offers 613 sq ft of living space, featuring a …
$531,276
1 bedroom apartment in Sheerness, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Sheerness, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
These elegant 1 bedroom apartments are designed to offer the perfect combination of modern l…
$453,386
