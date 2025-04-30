  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Immigration programs
  4. Immigration program to UK

Immigration program to UK

United Kingdom United Kingdom
Process duration: from 6 months
Costs: from
$3,403
;
Immigration program to UK
Residence permit
Leave a request
Description Description
Benefits Benefits

About the Immigration Program

UK Immigration Program
The United Kingdom offers various immigration routes for skilled workers, students, entrepreneurs, and families. Key programs include the Skilled Worker visa, Student visa, Family visa, and Global Talent visa. These programs allow individuals to live, work, study, or join family in the UK, with many offering a path to settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain) and eventually British citizenship. Each route has specific requirements based on skills, sponsorship, income, or family ties.

Benefits
Process duration
Process duration
from 6 months
Costs
Costs
from
$3,403
Additional income
Additional income
Yes
Applicant requirements

  1. Valid Passport or Travel Document

    • Must be current and have at least one blank page.

  2. Visa Application Form

    • Completed online, depending on the visa type (e.g., Skilled Worker, Student).

  3. Proof of English Language Proficiency

    • IELTS for UKVI, or another approved English test.

  4. Proof of Funds / Financial Support

    • Bank statements showing you can support yourself (especially for students and workers without sponsorship).

  5. Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) (for work visas)

    • Provided by a UK employer licensed to sponsor workers.

  6. Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) (for student visas)

    • Issued by a UK educational institution.

  7. Tuberculosis (TB) Test Results

    • Required if you're from a listed country and staying over 6 months.

  8. Police Clearance Certificate

    • May be required for certain visas or if working with vulnerable groups.

  9. Medical Records or Health Surcharge Payment Confirmation

    • Proof of payment for the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS), giving access to the NHS.

  10. Photographs

  • Passport-size photos as per UK specifications (for some applications).

  1. Educational and Work Documents

  • Diplomas, certificates, transcripts, and employment references, if relevant to your visa type.

You are viewing
Immigration program to UK
United Kingdom United Kingdom
from
$3,403
Ask all your questions
Submit your request to an immigration consultant
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
Back Leave a request
Other Immigration Programs
Residence permit
Residence permit for entrepreneurs
Residence permit for entrepreneurs
Georgia Georgia
from
$2,000
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
The holder of a residence permit receives the following benefits: You can apply for a Schengen visa, a visa to England or the USA at embassies located in Georgia The presence of RP significantly increases your chances of obtaining a consumer loan If you have RP, you can take out he…
Immigration consultant
Luxe Legal Services
Leave a request
Residence permit
Residence permit by purchase real estate
Residence permit by purchase real estate
Georgia Georgia
from
$130,000
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
The holder of a residence permit receives the following benefits: You can apply for a Schengen visa, a visa to England or the USA at embassies located in Georgia The presence of RP significantly increases your chances of obtaining a consumer loan If you have RP, you can take out he…
Immigration consultant
Luxe Legal Services
Leave a request
Residence permit
Residence permit by education
Residence permit by education
Georgia Georgia
from
$1,500
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
In case of admission to an educational institution that is accredited in accordance with the legislation of Georgia, the holder of a residence permit receives the following advantages: You can apply for a Schengen visa, a visa to England or the USA at embassies located in Georgia The…
Immigration consultant
Luxe Legal Services
Leave a request