Immigration program to UK

UK Immigration Program
The United Kingdom offers various immigration routes for skilled workers, students, entrepreneurs, and families. Key programs include the Skilled Worker visa, Student visa, Family visa, and Global Talent visa. These programs allow individuals to live, work, study, or join family in the UK, with many offering a path to settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain) and eventually British citizenship. Each route has specific requirements based on skills, sponsorship, income, or family ties.
Valid Passport or Travel Document
Must be current and have at least one blank page.
Visa Application Form
Completed online, depending on the visa type (e.g., Skilled Worker, Student).
Proof of English Language Proficiency
IELTS for UKVI, or another approved English test.
Proof of Funds / Financial Support
Bank statements showing you can support yourself (especially for students and workers without sponsorship).
Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) (for work visas)
Provided by a UK employer licensed to sponsor workers.
Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) (for student visas)
Issued by a UK educational institution.
Tuberculosis (TB) Test Results
Required if you're from a listed country and staying over 6 months.
Police Clearance Certificate
May be required for certain visas or if working with vulnerable groups.
Medical Records or Health Surcharge Payment Confirmation
Proof of payment for the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS), giving access to the NHS.
Photographs
Passport-size photos as per UK specifications (for some applications).
Educational and Work Documents
Diplomas, certificates, transcripts, and employment references, if relevant to your visa type.