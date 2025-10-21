Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in City of Leicester, United Kingdom

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Leicester, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Leicester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Bosworth House is a contemporary residential development in the heart of Leicester, deliveri…
$194,108
2 bedroom apartment in Leicester, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Leicester, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Bosworth House is a contemporary residential development in the heart of Leicester, deliveri…
$267,929
