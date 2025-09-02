Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Cambridge
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Cambridge, United Kingdom

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Cambridge, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Apartments for sale in Cambridge attract buyers from across the world who are drawn to the c…
$799,516
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cambridge, United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go