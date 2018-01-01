  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential complex with swimming pools, sports grounds, green walking areas, near the beach, MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex with swimming pools, sports grounds, green walking areas, near the beach, MBR City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€440,265
;
13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project of 3 residential buildings next to the sea, among white sandy beaches. More than 60% of the territory of the complex are green areas, and bicycle and jogging paths are 8.4 km.

The project offers a wide range of properties: elegant apartments and penthouses with 1-4 bedrooms, villas, mansions.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More about the amenities: spacious green areas, rooftop seating with terrace, fitness centre, cycling and jogging paths, infinity pool, children's pool, shallow pool with sun loungers and cabanas, lounge areas, children's playgrounds, sports fields, secure and gated community.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is in the centre of the developed area of MBR City, District One. It will take no more than 30 minutes to reach important areas of the emirate.

It takes 5 minutes to reach Meydan Hotel, 12-20 minutes to reach Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai World Trade Centre, Safa Park, and Dubai International Airport.

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Holland Gardens
Dubai, UAE
from
€269,725
Residential complex High-rise waterfront residence Vida Creek Beach with a hotel and a private beach, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€844,259
Residential complex Luxury residence Jasmine with green areas and a spa in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€780,236
Apartment building 2BR | Olivz Residence | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€255,000
Residential complex Equiti Arcade
Dubai, UAE
from
€246,118
You are viewing
Residential complex with swimming pools, sports grounds, green walking areas, near the beach, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€440,265
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Dizaynerskie apartamenty v elitnom rayone Duba
Residential complex Dizaynerskie apartamenty v elitnom rayone Duba
Dubai, UAE
from
€142,521
Area 35–131 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! HMB Real Estate Development launches the Beverly Boulevard residential development project. The complex consists of 271 apartments. Infrastructure: - The gym; - Restaurants; - Pool; - Parking; - CCTV cameras; - Supermarket; - Children's playground; - Mosque; - Sports fields; - Barbecue zone; - Schools; - Lush green parks. Location: Emirates Shopping Center is 13 minutes away; Dubai Marina is 14 minutes away; City center in 15 minutes; Burj Khalifa in 15 minutes; Burj al-Arab is 18 minutes away; Palma Jumeirah — 18 minutes; Dubai International Airport is 28 minutes away; Al Maktoum International Airport is 29 minutes away. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Apartment building 2BR | Lamaa | Meraas
Apartment building 2BR | Lamaa | Meraas
Dubai, UAE
from
€804,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Lamaa by Meraas. Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,113 Sqft Laundry area Dressing / Wardrobe / Closet Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Dining & Retail outlet Health care centre Gym Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Barbeque Jogging, Cycling & Running track School Water activity Shopping & Supermarket Yoga & Medittaion Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Attraction Closeby; Beach Burj Al Arab Dubai Marina Pedestrian Bike Path Community Park Tennis courts Two International Airports For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building Samana Mykonos Apartments
Apartment building Samana Mykonos Apartments
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2025
The new-generation Samana Mykonos project at Dubai Studio City was created by Samana Developers and offers luxurious studios, apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool. This private complex with landscape pools and jacuzzi areas, released in a limited edition, is an example of the highest level of luxury and relaxation that Dubai can offer. A luxurious lifestyle in lively Dubai is available for premium residents thanks to this fantastic initiative that will result in Greece appearing in Dubai. Wonderful location with first-class networks and amenities in the city center. Residents and people around you can enjoy a truly beautiful lifestyle at Dubai Studio City. You have everything you need to enjoy life thanks to the exceptional convenience in the neighborhood.
Realting.com
Go