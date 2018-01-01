Residential complex with swimming pools, sports grounds, green walking areas, near the beach, MBR City, Dubai, UAE

The project of 3 residential buildings next to the sea, among white sandy beaches. More than 60% of the territory of the complex are green areas, and bicycle and jogging paths are 8.4 km.

The project offers a wide range of properties: elegant apartments and penthouses with 1-4 bedrooms, villas, mansions.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More about the amenities: spacious green areas, rooftop seating with terrace, fitness centre, cycling and jogging paths, infinity pool, children's pool, shallow pool with sun loungers and cabanas, lounge areas, children's playgrounds, sports fields, secure and gated community.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is in the centre of the developed area of MBR City, District One. It will take no more than 30 minutes to reach important areas of the emirate.

It takes 5 minutes to reach Meydan Hotel, 12-20 minutes to reach Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai World Trade Centre, Safa Park, and Dubai International Airport.