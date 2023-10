Dubai, UAE

from €899,085

99–141 m² 2

Apartment with an incredible sea landscape on the Arabian Gulf! Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - A guarantee of the security of transfers in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will personally show the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Royal Bay — is a 10-story luxury building located on Palm Jumeirah crescent. The project consists of 90 residential units, includes apartments and penthouses. All apartments have service, penthouse residents can use private pools and a jacuzzi. The apartments offer panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and the horizon of modern Dubai. Amenities include residents access to the landscape pool, gym, car parking for residents and visitors, private beach, landscaped gardens, 24-hour concierge services, apartment cleaning, children's pool, playground. The apartments are fully furnished, designed using high quality materials. The kitchens are equipped with various modern appliances, including a built-in stove, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and washing machine. Residents have the opportunity to enjoy a lot of plantings and fresh air. Each room offers views of the sea landscape. LOCATION: Royal Bay by Azizi is located in the Palm Jumeirah area, a central area with access to many transport interchanges. For 30 minutes you can reach Dubai Mall, 25 to Burj Al Arab and The Walk JBR. Dubai International Airport is also about 40 minutes away, and Al Maktoum — is 50 minutes away. Located along the magnificent Persian Gulf, Royal Bay is located near the cafes, restaurants and entertainment venues of the city. A dolphinarium and the largest water park are located near the building. INVESTMENT PRIVACY: The complex is located in one of the most popular tourist areas of Palm Jumeirah. With a well-developed tourist infrastructure nearby, Royal Bay can use it for long-term and short-term rents. The average return on the project is from 6% per annum. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!