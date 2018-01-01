  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Upper House with views of Dubai Marina, lakes and golf courses, with many amenities and infrastructure, JLT, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

Stylish buildings by boutique developer Ellington with an excellent reputation. Residents will enjoy quality designer finishes, kitchen with integrated appliances, built-in closets, as well as stunning bathrooms.

The project has various types of apartments: studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. There are parking spaces provided for each apartment: two spaces for the three-bedroom apartments and one space for the others.

The project also includes many amenities - from cinema to climbing wall. The developer has provided everything so that residents can comfortably rest and work in their apartment complex.

Payment plan:

20% (+4% DLD) - down payment

10% - 60 days after reservation

10% - 120 days after reservation

6 payments of 5%, at different stages of construction

30% - upon completion

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: cinema, lounge areas, basketball and tennis courts, climbing wall, skate park, yoga studio, co-working rooms, library, conference room, podcast recording studio, game room, café, stores, pet-friendly area, bicycle parking spaces, and electric car charging stations.

Location and nearby infrastructure

JLT is a dynamic residential neighborhood surrounded by man-made lakes. There are cafes, boutiques, large supermarkets within walking distance of Upper House. JLT is also home to Dubai's largest freezone DMCC, recognized as the best free economic zone in the world.

Adjacent to the JLT is Sheikh Zayed Road, the main highway in the Emirate that offers easy access both within Dubai itself and to the neighboring Emirates. From JLT you can reach Dubai Marina in 15 minutes by car and Downtown in 25 minutes.

Dubai, UAE

