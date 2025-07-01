Residential complex Tonino Lamborghini Residences: Luxury Beachfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah.

  1. Realting.com
Tonino Lamborghini Residences: Luxury Beachfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah.

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$460,177
BTC
5.4737138
ETH
286.9007429
USDT
454 969.8698397
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
18
ID: 33350
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Tonino Lamborghini Residences: Luxury Beachfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah

Tonino Lamborghini Residences is a premium, branded complex from developer BNW Developments on Al Marjan Island in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The project embodies the concept of a luxurious resort lifestyle and promises high investment returns.

Key Project Features

  • Price: from AED 1.69 million to AED 46.41 million
  • Area: from 37.7 m² to 842.6 m²
  • Brand: Tonino Lamborghini (international premium brand)
  • Location: Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Housing Types:

  • Studios
  • 1-3 Bedroom Apartments
  • Penthouses
  • Villas and Mansions

Apartment Condition: Fully Furnished
Delivery Date: Q4 2028

70/30 Payment Plan:

Downpayment: 20%
No Interest Payment: Until Q4 2028

  • 10% - Upon Reservation
  • 60% - During Construction
  • 30% - Upon Completion

Form Payment methods:

  • Bank transfers
  • Cryptocurrency - USDT, BTC, ETH
  • We accept cash in Russia - rubles, euros, dollars

Architectural concept
The complex's design is inspired by the coastal landscape:

  • smooth lines and cascading terraces
  • sky gardens
  • panoramic glazing
  • thoughtful apartment orientation for maximum sea views and privacy

Infrastructure and amenities
​The complex offers a full range of services for a comfortable lifestyle:

  • Adult and children's swimming pools
  • Direct access to the beach
  • SPA center
  • Indoor gyms and outdoor fitness areas
  • Crossfit area
  • Cinema and club
  • Library and coworking space
  • Conference rooms
  • Children's playgrounds (indoor and outdoor)
  • BBQ and picnic areas
  • Restaurants, cafes, and Shops
  • Landscaped pedestrian walkways
  • Indoor parking
  • Smart home system
  • 24-hour security and video surveillance

Location on the map

Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Food & Drink

You are viewing
