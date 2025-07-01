Residential complex Tonino Lamborghini Residences: Luxury Beachfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah.

Tonino Lamborghini Residences: Luxury Beachfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah
Tonino Lamborghini Residences is a premium, branded complex from developer BNW Developments on Al Marjan Island in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The project embodies the concept of a luxurious resort lifestyle and promises high investment returns.
Key Project Features
Housing Types:
Apartment Condition: Fully Furnished
Delivery Date: Q4 2028
70/30 Payment Plan:
Downpayment: 20%
No Interest Payment: Until Q4 2028
Form Payment methods:
Architectural concept
The complex's design is inspired by the coastal landscape:
Infrastructure and amenities
The complex offers a full range of services for a comfortable lifestyle: