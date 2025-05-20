  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Townhouses in the new complex Vida Residences Hillside with swimming pools, gardens and mini golf, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Townhouses in the new complex Vida Residences Hillside with swimming pools, gardens and mini golf, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,79M
;
11
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26221
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2456837
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Vida Residences Hillside is a branded residential project by Emaar, located in the heart of Dubai Hills Estate, one of the most prestigious and green areas of Dubai.

Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as spacious townhouses with 3 bedrooms are available. Each residence has a private balcony with a charming view of the green fields, Dubai cityscape and serene Hillside Park of 45,000 m2. Interiors are made in natural hues, creating cozy, warm and quiet atmosphere.

The range of amenities includes an outdoor cinema, cozy barbecue areas, kids' playgrounds, equipped parkour spaces, zipline, mini-golf and a jogging trail with a length of 550 meters, as well as a tennis court.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools
  • outdoor cinema
  • barbecue area
  • kids' play areas
  • jogging track
  • mini golf
  • fitness club
  • zen gardens
  • tennis

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 80/20

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex has a perfect location: just 10 minutes to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, 15 minutes to Dubai International Airport and 25 minutes to Al Maktoum Airport. Residents get access to all advantages of Dubai Hills Estate: a world-class golf course, prestigious educational facilities, medical centers, boutiques, restaurants and, of course, Dubai Hills Mall.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Porto Playa
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$562,967
Residential complex New Laya Courtyard Residence with swimming pool and a roof-top lounge area close to the golf club, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$270,061
Residential complex New low-rise Alba Residence with a swimming pool and restaurants, Liwan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$236,163
Apartment building Sonate Condor
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$195,068
Residential complex ROYAL BAY
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$953,425
You are viewing
Residential complex Townhouses in the new complex Vida Residences Hillside with swimming pools, gardens and mini golf, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,79M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Art Bay Ellington
Apartment building Art Bay Ellington
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$528,565
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Development in Al Jaddaf, Art Bay under the Dutco Ellington brand. Combining Ellington's resident-focused philosophy, meticulous attention to detail and lifestyle curation with Dutco's renowned real estate expertise, and world-class quality. This partnership also serves as a testament to Du…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex Sobha Hartland II
Residential complex Sobha Hartland II
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
The year of construction 2025
HOME IS WHERE HARTLAND IS Sobha Hartland II is a premium sanctuary consisting of masterfully landscaped open spaces, tree-lined walkways, and linear parks. It is a residential community merging nature with your home, where all residents enjoy exclusive access to the blue lagoon. Sobha …
Developer
Sobha Realty
Leave a request
Apartment building Damac Bay by Cavalli
Apartment building Damac Bay by Cavalli
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,06M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 42
Let the waves guide you to DAMAC Bay by Cavalli, a splendid 42-storey residential concept that consists of three dazzling towers in Dubai Harbour. DAMAC Bay by Cavalli merges true luxury and maritime bliss in every aspect. Experience the bliss of living by the sea, the sun and the sky, on a …
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
Show all publications