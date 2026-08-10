Residential properties for sale in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is located in Central Asia and on its territory is Lake Issyk-Kul, which is in the top 30 lakes in the world by area. The capital Bishkek gives everyone the opportunity to buy real estate in Kyrgyzstan for life or investment.
Features of Kyrgyzstan real estate
Buying real estate in Kyrgyzstan is regulated by the Civil Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. It allows the acquisition of real estate on the principle of reciprocity, that is, if a Kyrgyz can buy real estate in your country, then you can buy housing in Kyrgyzstan.
The following is required for the transaction:
- Passport of the buyer and seller.
- Notarized purchase and sale agreement.
- An extract from the State Register of Real Estate (Gosregister) confirming the seller’s ownership.
- Certificate of absence of encumbrances (pledge, arrest).
The transaction is registered in the State Institution "Cadastre" under the State Registration Service of the Kyrgyz Republic. The state duty is 2000-5000 soms (approximately $20-50) depending on the type of property. If the seller has owned the property for less than two years, he pays income tax of 10% of the difference between the purchase and sale price. The buyer is exempt from taxes, except for the registration fee.
For foreigners it is important to consider:
- The period of stay in Kyrgyzstan without a visa is up to 60 days for citizens of the Russian Federation, after which it is necessary to obtain registration or apply for a residence permit.
- You can buy housing in Kyrgyzstan remotely through a trusted person with a notarized power of attorney.
- On the secondary market, you can often find apartments with unauthorized redevelopment.
Real estate prices in Kyrgyzstan
The average cost of housing in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 varies from $400 per m² on the secondary market in small cities to $1,500 per m² in elite areas of Bishkek. The secondary market is mainly represented by Soviet-built houses.
Average property prices in Kyrgyzstan:
|City
|Property type
|Price per m² ($)
|Cost of 1-room apartment ($)
|
Bishkek
|New building (elite)
|1000–1500
|45,000–70,000
|Secondary (panel houses)
|600–900
|25,000–40,000
|Osh
|New building
|550–800
|28,000–45,000
|
Secondary
|400–600
|15,000–30,000
|Cholpon-Ata
|New building
|700–1100
|35,000–55,000
|Karakol
|Secondary
|350–550
|12,000–25,000
|Jalal-Abad
|Secondary
|300–500
|10,000–20,000
In which regions of Kyrgyzstan to buy real estate
The most popular city for buying is Bishkek. It is the capital of the country and the center of its economic life. Popular areas: "Golden Square" (Chui/Manas), and microdistricts (Yug-2, Asanbay).
Other cities for buying real estate:
- Osh is the center of the southern part of Kyrgyzstan. The market is growing due to new buildings and renovation of the secondary market. In the Cheryomushki area, the secondary market costs $400-600 per m².
- Cholpon-Ata is a resort town, as it is located near Lake Issyk-Kul. Houses and apartments are rented for $30-50 per day, higher in the tourist season. Plots for construction cost $10,000-30,000 (5-10 acres).
- Karakol is also located near Issyk-Kul, but it also has ski resorts and recreation centers. Real estate here is cheaper than in Cholpon-Ata ($350-550 per m²) and in general, real estate here is more suitable for investment in guest houses (payback 5-7 years).
- Jalal-Abad is a budget option for living. The secondary market (Stalin-era or Khrushchev-era buildings) costs $10,000–20,000 per apartment. Infrastructure is developing slowly, but prices are stable.