Residential properties for sale in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is located in Central Asia and on its territory is Lake Issyk-Kul, which is in the top 30 lakes in the world by area. The capital Bishkek gives everyone the opportunity to buy real estate in Kyrgyzstan for life or investment.

Features of Kyrgyzstan real estate

Buying real estate in Kyrgyzstan is regulated by the Civil Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. It allows the acquisition of real estate on the principle of reciprocity, that is, if a Kyrgyz can buy real estate in your country, then you can buy housing in Kyrgyzstan.

The following is required for the transaction:

Passport of the buyer and seller.

Notarized purchase and sale agreement.

An extract from the State Register of Real Estate (Gosregister) confirming the seller’s ownership.

Certificate of absence of encumbrances (pledge, arrest).

The transaction is registered in the State Institution "Cadastre" under the State Registration Service of the Kyrgyz Republic. The state duty is 2000-5000 soms (approximately $20-50) depending on the type of property. If the seller has owned the property for less than two years, he pays income tax of 10% of the difference between the purchase and sale price. The buyer is exempt from taxes, except for the registration fee.

For foreigners it is important to consider:

The period of stay in Kyrgyzstan without a visa is up to 60 days for citizens of the Russian Federation, after which it is necessary to obtain registration or apply for a residence permit.

You can buy housing in Kyrgyzstan remotely through a trusted person with a notarized power of attorney.

On the secondary market, you can often find apartments with unauthorized redevelopment.

Real estate prices in Kyrgyzstan

The average cost of housing in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 varies from $400 per m² on the secondary market in small cities to $1,500 per m² in elite areas of Bishkek. The secondary market is mainly represented by Soviet-built houses.

Average property prices in Kyrgyzstan:

City Property type Price per m² ($) Cost of 1-room apartment ($) Bishkek New building (elite) 1000–1500 45,000–70,000 Secondary (panel houses) 600–900 25,000–40,000 Osh New building 550–800 28,000–45,000 Secondary 400–600 15,000–30,000 Cholpon-Ata New building 700–1100 35,000–55,000 Karakol Secondary 350–550 12,000–25,000 Jalal-Abad Secondary 300–500 10,000–20,000

In which regions of Kyrgyzstan to buy real estate

The most popular city for buying is Bishkek. It is the capital of the country and the center of its economic life. Popular areas: "Golden Square" (Chui/Manas), and microdistricts (Yug-2, Asanbay).

Other cities for buying real estate: