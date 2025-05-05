  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Dusk Residence with swimming pools and a wellness center close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Dusk Residence with swimming pools and a wellness center close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$495,255
14/04/2025
$492,197
13/04/2025
$492,485
12/04/2025
$494,324
11/04/2025
$505,494
10/04/2025
$507,554
09/04/2025
$510,107
08/04/2025
$509,789
06/04/2025
$510,087
05/04/2025
$505,440
04/04/2025
$512,198
03/04/2025
$517,877
02/04/2025
$516,786
01/04/2025
$515,617
30/03/2025
$279,046
29/03/2025
$281,132
28/03/2025
$282,159
27/03/2025
$281,170
26/03/2025
$280,994
25/03/2025
$280,034
24/03/2025
$279,086
;
8
ID: 20966
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2387100
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Dusk is a residential complex in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle. This luxury project offers comfortable way of life in a modern 8-storey building and includes stylish studios and 1-bedroom apartments. Tou can choose between fully furnished units or cozy flats without furniture, allowing you to create the space according to your taste. 1-bedroom apartments are additionally equipped with walk-in closets and storerooms, supplementing functionality and comfort.

There is wonderful infrastructure for the complex residents. It makes life really comfortable and vibrant. A large swimming pool is situated in the heart of the complex. The pool, surrounded by cozy sun loungers, is ideal for refreshment and relaxation. Our wellness center offers a wide range of services for those who aim to take care of their health and stay in shape. There are yoga and aerobics areas on the outdoor grounds of the complex. Outdoor morning exercises are full of natural fragrances and birds' sounds and will help to be charged for the whole day. For outdoor enthusiasts, we have made a paddle court - a popular sport combining elements of tennis and squash rackets. It's a great opportunity to organize friendly competitions and training activities, which will be not only entertaining but will also help to stay in shape. The modern gym of the complex is fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, which will suit both for juniors and empirical experienced sportsmen.

Completion is planned for the end of 2024, offering you an opportunity to life in your new home or to rent it out and make investment for income provision.

Features

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • wellness center
  • outdoor yoga and aerobics grounds
  • paddle court
  • modern gym
  • jogging track

2 instalments options - 20/80, 50/50.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is conveniently located:

  • Schools, kindergartens, pharmacies, and supermarkets (such as Green Roots Nursery, Aswaaq Mart и Circle Mall JVC) - 5-7 minutes
  • Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah - 5-10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

