Residential complex New Dusk Residence with swimming pools and a wellness center close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dusk is a residential complex in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle. This luxury project offers comfortable way of life in a modern 8-storey building and includes stylish studios and 1-bedroom apartments. Tou can choose between fully furnished units or cozy flats without furniture, allowing you to create the space according to your taste. 1-bedroom apartments are additionally equipped with walk-in closets and storerooms, supplementing functionality and comfort.

There is wonderful infrastructure for the complex residents. It makes life really comfortable and vibrant. A large swimming pool is situated in the heart of the complex. The pool, surrounded by cozy sun loungers, is ideal for refreshment and relaxation. Our wellness center offers a wide range of services for those who aim to take care of their health and stay in shape. There are yoga and aerobics areas on the outdoor grounds of the complex. Outdoor morning exercises are full of natural fragrances and birds' sounds and will help to be charged for the whole day. For outdoor enthusiasts, we have made a paddle court - a popular sport combining elements of tennis and squash rackets. It's a great opportunity to organize friendly competitions and training activities, which will be not only entertaining but will also help to stay in shape. The modern gym of the complex is fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, which will suit both for juniors and empirical experienced sportsmen.

Completion is planned for the end of 2024, offering you an opportunity to life in your new home or to rent it out and make investment for income provision.

Features

swimming pools for children and adults

wellness center

outdoor yoga and aerobics grounds

paddle court

modern gym

jogging track

2 instalments options - 20/80, 50/50.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is conveniently located: