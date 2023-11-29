Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Residential
  4. Velykodolynske Settlement Council
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Velykodolynske Settlement Council, Ukraine

1 room apartment in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/5
€22,715
1 room apartment in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/8
14634 For sale one-room apartment of an attic type in the residential c…
€12,266
1 room apartment in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/5
№ 3919. . . We offer for sale a wonderful 1 - room apartment in the Mar…
€22,715
