  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

Odesa
265
267 properties total found
Commercial property 55 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 55 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 55 m²
30798. I will rent a room in the residential complex Prokhorovsky quarter on Prokhorovskaya …
$400
per month
Commercial property 84 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 84 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 84 m²
17593. A premise in the city center is available for rent. An office-type premise with a to…
$672
per month
Commercial property 208 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 208 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 208 m²
30291. I will rent a spacious premises in the center on Yekaterininskaya/Grecheskaya streets…
$2,400
per month
Commercial property 350 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 350 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 350 m²
27350 Renting a front office on Zhukovsky Street. Pokrovsky Business Center. Total area 350 …
$3,100
per month
Commercial property 73 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 73 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 73 m²
30293. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$875
per month
Commercial property 24 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 24 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 24 m²
30810 Renting a front room in the residential complex Ellada on Genuezskaya Street. Front en…
$400
per month
Commercial property 170 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 170 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 170 m²
26321 Office for rent, 170 sq.m., in the center of Odessa - Mala Arnautskaya\Ekaterininskaya…
$1,000
per month
Commercial property 74 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 74 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 74 m²
30531. I will rent a front room on Italian Boulevard. Total area 74 sq.m. Layout for a hall,…
$2,217
per month
Commercial property 36 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 36 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 36 m²
29361 We offer for rent a space in the city center. Total area 36 sq. m. Sales area 26.4 sq.…
$400
per month
Commercial property 25 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 25 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 25 m²
30459 Renting a frontage space on Ekaterininskaya Street. Frontage entrance and window. Tota…
$500
per month
Commercial property 46 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 46 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 46 m²
30462. I will rent an office in the business center Kadorr City Mall on Genuezskaya. No comm…
$580
per month
Commercial property 34 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 34 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 34 m²
30525. I will rent a retail and office space in Kadorr Mall on Ekaterininskaya. Total area 3…
$385
per month
Commercial property 150 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 150 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 150 m²
18103 We offer for rent a space in the city center. Two-level space of 150 sq. m with furnit…
$900
per month
Commercial property 57 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 57 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 57 m²
30294. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$680
per month
Commercial property 74 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 74 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 74 m²
24133. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$925
per month
Commercial property 160 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 160 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 160 m²
30762. 30761. I will rent out a front space in the city center. Club house "Gymnazist". Tota…
$3,380
per month
Commercial property 40 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 40 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 40 m²
№4746 In the very heart of Odessa, a cozy façade space of 40 sq.m. is for rent. Very good re…
$450
per month
Commercial property 270 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 270 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 270 m²
23685. I will rent a space on Primorsky Boulevard. Ekaterininskaya Square. Former cafe "Pizz…
$6,000
per month
Commercial property 270 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 270 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 270 m²
24700. I will rent an office in the city center on Grecheskaya Street. Business center Papa …
$4,050
per month
Commercial property 82 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 82 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 82 m²
30247. I will rent an office in the business center Kadorr City Mall on Genuezskaya. No comm…
$1,022
per month
Commercial property 600 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 600 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 600 m²
25789. We offer for rent a space in the center of Odessa, located at the address Aleksandrov…
$3,700
per month
Commercial property 64 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 64 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 64 m²
30337. I will rent an office in the Napoleon business center on Uspenskaya. Total area 64.2 …
$515
per month
Commercial property 143 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 143 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 143 m²
25766. I will rent a front premises. Located in the City Garden, entrance from Gavannaya Str…
$1,500
per month
Commercial property 61 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 61 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 61 m²
30270. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$855
per month
Commercial property 66 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 66 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 66 m²
30234. I will rent an office in the business center "Kadorr" on French Boulevard. The office…
$495
per month
Commercial property 52 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 52 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 52 m²
19105. For rent a front room in the residential complex Akropol on Fontanskaya road. Total a…
$370
per month
Commercial property 69 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 69 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 69 m²
27581. I will rent a room with a new, modern renovation in the Manhattan Business Center. To…
$780
per month
Commercial property 220 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 220 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 220 m²
31245. Facade room for long -term rental in the historical center, in excellent condition, t…
$1,000
per month
Commercial property 210 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 210 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 210 m²
30519 I will rent a spacious office with a terrace with a total area of ​​277 sq.m. The area…
$2,500
per month
Commercial property 714 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 714 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 714 m²
27664. Rental of premises in the Gulf Stream residential complex, Tenistaya street. At the m…
$8,000
per month
