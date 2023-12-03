Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Suetluece Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Suetluece Mahallesi, Turkey

apartments
3
3 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 8
Bright Properties with Golden Horn Views in Istanbul. The properties are within walking dist…
€633,000
per month
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 8
Bright Properties with Golden Horn Views in Istanbul. The properties are within walking dist…
€427,000
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Beyoglu, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 8
Bright Properties with Golden Horn Views in Istanbul. The properties are within walking dist…
€264,000
per month
